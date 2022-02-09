FalconStor Expands Reseller Relationship with Hitachi Vantara to Provide Advanced Disaster Recovery and Cloud-Enabled Protection for Hitachi Flash Arrays

New solution based on FalconStor StorGuard builds on successful collaboration to provide backup-as-a-service for enterprises and managed services providers

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), the trusted data protection software leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud, today announced the expansion of its go-to-market relationship with Hitachi Vantara, combining Hitachi’s flash storage arrays with best-in-class replication, data migration, snapshot, and disaster recovery software. Under the terms of the agreement, Hitachi Vantara will resell FalconStor StorGuard with its market-leading flash arrays to provide optimal flash performance and protection for mission-critical applications and data.

“Hitachi Vantara’s mission is to help organizations become data driven and the cloud is a big piece of that. However, many organizations face issues related to data security, legacy infrastructure, or a lack of in-house cloud capabilities. We can help these companies overcome those challenges and navigate where they want to go next,” said Kimberly King, senior vice president, strategic partners and alliances at Hitachi Vantara. “Together, with FalconStor, we can bring infrastructure modernization and cloud-enabled data protection that will help customers transform their business and become more data driven.”

“Our customers are modernizing their core IT infrastructures to capitalize on the latest in speed and security,” said Thomas Kleinkuhnen, director, enterprise infrastructure, Tech Data GmbH Co & OHG. “This new offering from Hitachi and FalconStor provides both and represents a best-in-class solution that will find a great reception among the enterprise customers that rely on Tech Data.”

“We are pleased to see two market leaders coming together to help our customers improve their current data protection strategies by taking advantage of the latest flash technologies with the most secure data protection onsite, in a metro region and in the cloud, which fits what our team sees in the enterprise today,” stated Michele Pozza, general manager at MALEVA, an Italian reseller specializing in data protection solutions.

“Increasingly, our enterprise customers are asking for hybrid cloud data protection with advanced security,” said Till Bockenheimer, chief executive officer and holder at T&A SYSTEME GmbH. “We are pleased to see that FalconStor and Hitachi Vantara understand this need and are committed to delivering a tested, validated solution to solve our customers’ challenges.”

Available immediately, the joint, validated solution combines Hitachi’s VSP storage systems, with FalconStor’s StorGuard continuous data protection and replication software to provide enterprises and managed services providers the ability to customize a deployment to meet specific protection objectives, including:

Cloud Data Protection: replicating data to the cloud to serve as a secondary protection tier for mission-critical data

Continuous Data Protection: continuous journaling of all writes to the VSP storage system to provide recovery points with per-second granularity for critical apps

Continuous Availability Within a Metro Region: synchronous replication between sites within a metro region provides protection against a sitewide disaster

No-Compromise Snapshot Performance: StorGuard runs on industry-standard servers and offloads the VSP’s CPU to deliver best-in-class I/O and scalability for the highest throughput

Non-Disruptive Data Migration: enabling easy migration to Hitachi arrays to facilitate new deployments

The solution is available through Hitachi Vantara to end users and approved channel partners and is supported by Hitachi and FalconStor worldwide.

“FalconStor’s core data protection software portfolio enables the complete range of protection destinations, from cloud to disk to tape, and the broadest range of recovery point objectives, with millisecond granularity,” said Todd Brooks, CEO of FalconStor Software. “We pleased to expand our solution development work with Hitachi to take advantage of all of our protection capabilities on-premises and in the cloud.”

About FalconStor

FalconStor is the trusted data protection software leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud world. The company enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data while reducing data storage and long-term retention costs by up to 95 percent. More than 1,000 organizations and managed service providers worldwide standardize on FalconStor as the foundation for their cloud first data protection future. The company’s products are offered through and supported by a worldwide network of leading managed service providers (MSPs), systems integrators, resellers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). To learn more, visit www.falconstor.com and stay connected with us on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

