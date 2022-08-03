FalconStor Software : Announces Second Quarter of 2022 Results - Form 8-K

FalconStor Software Announces Second Quarter of 2022 Results





Launched Hybrid Cloud Data Protection Sales with IBM and Continued Managed Service Provider ("MSP") Adoption





•Secured first group of customers for new joint IBM/FalconStor solutions, enabling hybrid cloud data migration, backup, and restoration services for IBM Power Virtual Server Cloud ("IBM Power VS Cloud")

•Added three new MSP partners for the StorSafe secure backup-as-a-service solution while existing MSP partners expanded their business to protect new customers and systems, aligning with the FalconStor hybrid cloud focus

•Continued shift to subscription- and monthly-consumption based annual recurring revenue ("ARR") model





AUSTIN, TEXAS (August 3, 2022) - FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB: FALC), a trusted data protection leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup for the hybrid cloud world, today announced financial results for its second quarter 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022.





"Our shift to recurring revenue-based hybrid cloud data protection solutions continued to progress in the quarter as we secured our first several hybrid cloud customers under the IBM reseller relationship we announced on May 11th, 2022," said Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO. "IBM's hybrid cloud push has been a centerpiece of its corporate strategy, as highlighted in its first and second quarter 2022 results. Through our expanding relationship with IBM, enterprises can now leverage new joint hybrid cloud solutions from FalconStor and IBM. These solutions are especially important to the tens of thousands of companies around the globe that leverage IBM i and AIX environments, as they now have the ability to securely backup and restore to the cloud as well as migrate their IBM i and AIX workloads to IBM Power VS Cloud with secure backup and recovery on an on-going basis."





"Our aggressive focus on advancing critical hybrid cloud relationships and our efforts to realign to a subscription- and monthly consumption-based recurring revenue model continue to challenge our year-over-year revenue growth as second quarter revenue was $2.4 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. However, from a sequential quarter perspective, total revenue increased to $2.4 million, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2022," stated Brooks. "To more closely align with our current quarterly revenue level, we decreased operating expenses quarter-over-quarter by 8.8% in second quarter, and are making additional expense adjustments this quarter.Our sales pipeline for the second half of 2022 is growing, especially as it relates to our hybrid cloud initiatives.As a result, we expect sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue to continue growing over the next two quarters."





Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

•Annual Recurring Revenue: 4% year-over-year growth

•Ending Cash:$1.8 million, compared to $3.4 million in the previous quarter, and $3.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021

•Total Revenue: $2.4 million, compared to $2.0 million in the previous quarter, and $3.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021

•Total Cost of Revenue: $0.4 million, compared to $0.4 million in the previous quarter, and $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021

•Total Operating Expenses:$2.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the previous quarter, and $3.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021

•GAAP Net Income (Loss):$(0.9) million, compared to $(1.1) million in the previous quarter, and $(0.4) million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021





Guidance

Given Q1 and Q2 2022 results, we are reducing full-year 2022 guidance as follows. Revised guidance reflects continued sequential quarterly GAAP total revenue growth, and GAAP Net Income positive results in Q3 and Q4 2022:





*Adjusted EBITDA adds back Depreciation, Amortization, Restructuring, Severance, Board expenses, Stock Based Compensation as well as Non-Operating Expenses including Income Taxes and Interest & Other Income Expenses





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. For a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, please refer to our Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA presented in this release.

About FalconStor Software





FalconStor is the trusted data protection software leader modernizing disaster recovery and backup operations for the hybrid cloud world. The Company enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data while reducing data storage and long-term retention costs by up to 95%. More than 1,000 organizations and managed service providers worldwide standardize on FalconStor as the foundation for their cloud first data protection future. Our products are offered through and supported by a worldwide network of leading managed service providers, systems integrators, resellers, and original equipment manufacturers.





FalconStor and FalconStor Software are trademarks or registered trademarks of FalconStor Software, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other company and product names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.





Links to websites or pages controlled by parties other than FalconStor are provided for the reader's convenience and information only. FalconStor does not incorporate into this release the information found at those links nor does FalconStor represent or warrant that any information found at those links is complete or accurate. Use of information obtained by following these links is at the reader's own risk.

FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,808,118 $ 3,181,209 Accounts receivable, net 1,552,626 2,855,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,074,029 1,074,972 Contract assets, net 401,582 209,936 Inventory - 7,744 Total current assets 4,836,355 7,328,996 Property and equipment, net 110,265 153,904 Operating lease right-of-use assets 70,355 112,405 Deferred tax assets, net 28,110 30,190 Software development costs, net 67,189 42,695 Other assets, net 98,774 106,023 Goodwill 4,150,339 4,150,339 Other intangible assets, net 35,350 51,362 Contract assets 449,564 692,712 Total assets $ 9,846,301 $ 12,668,626 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 468,427 $ 297,033 Accrued expenses 1,107,409 1,099,257 Operating lease liabilities 70,355 76,940 Deferred revenue, net 3,576,161 4,557,317 Total current liabilities 5,222,352 6,030,547 Other long-term liabilities 957,462 950,843 Notes payable, net 2,160,225 2,154,098 Operating lease liabilities - 35,465 Deferred tax liabilities, net 500,499 500,499 Deferred revenue, net 1,456,333 1,578,769 Total liabilities 10,296,871 11,250,221 Commitments and contingencies Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 15,074,134 14,384,388 Total stockholders' deficit (15,524,704) (12,965,983) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 9,846,301 $ 12,668,626





FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 962,898 $ 1,602,005 $ 1,557,826 $ 3,741,734 Support and services revenue 1,431,437 1,656,742 2,885,616 3,345,339 Total revenue 2,394,335 3,258,747 4,443,442 7,087,073 Cost of revenue: Product 24,588 34,781 45,307 257,615 Support and service 373,822 405,960 768,371 832,133 Total cost of revenue 398,410 440,741 813,678 1,089,748 Gross profit $ 1,995,925 $ 2,818,006 $ 3,629,764 $ 5,997,325 Operating expenses: Research and development costs 655,524 661,147 1,361,505 1,321,087 Selling and marketing 1,124,498 1,259,735 2,314,344 2,656,375 General and administrative 724,066 658,100 1,574,005 1,495,967 Restructuring costs - 421,737 744 724,050 Total operating expenses 2,504,088 3,000,719 5,250,598 6,197,479 Operating income (loss) (508,163) (182,713) (1,620,834) (200,154) Gain on debt extinguishment - - - 754,000 Interest and other expense (201,236) (176,928) (319,231) (460,576) Income (loss) before income taxes (709,399) (359,641) (1,940,065) 93,270 Income tax expense (benefit) 221,827 2,659 100,567 47,275 Net income (loss) $ (931,226) $ (362,300) $ (2,040,632) $ 45,995 Less: Accrual of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividends 338,428 282,926 639,349 560,096 Less: Accretion to redemption value of Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock 35,582 75,183 50,397 272,297 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,305,236) $ (720,409) $ (2,730,378) $ (786,398) Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.18) $ (0.12) $ (0.39) $ (0.13) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.18) $ (0.12) $ (0.39) $ (0.13) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 7,090,885 6,021,483 7,086,605 5,985,672 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 7,090,885 6,021,483 7,086,605 5,985,672





FalconStor Software, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information





Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (931,226) $ (362,300) $ (2,040,632) $ 45,995 Income tax expense 221,827 2,659 100,567 47,275 Interest and other expense 201,236 176,928 319,231 460,576 Depreciation and amortization 33,009 48,496 68,528 105,982 Restructuring costs - 421,737 744 724,050 Severance costs - - - 8,136 Other restructuring costs 1,768 115,400 6,070 388,844 Board costs 136,229 144,076 320,664 277,339 Stock based compensation 19,102 4,697 27,286 9,168 Adjusted EBITDA $ (318,055) $ 551,693 $ (1,197,542) $ 2,067,365





