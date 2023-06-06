DD: Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG: Christoph Schäfers, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.06.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Schäfers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG

b) LEI

5299005XK669JFMSH369

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005752307

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.56 EUR 1272970.56 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.5600 EUR 1272970.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

