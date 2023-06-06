Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. BOERSE BERLIN
  5. Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

FALKENSTEIN NEBENWERTE AG
End-of-day quote BOERSE BERLIN
- EUR    0.00%
SummaryNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG: Share Asset Management GmbH, buy

06/06/2023 | 10:32am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Share Asset Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Schäfers
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG

b) LEI
5299005XK669JFMSH369 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005752307

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.56 EUR 177288.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.5600 EUR 177288.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG
Brook 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.falkenstein-ag.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

83693  06.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Managers and Directors
Lukas Lenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Schmitt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thorsten Grimm Member-Supervisory Board
Christoph Schäfers Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FALKENSTEIN NEBENWERTE AG0
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG1.86%23 788
EQT AB (PUBL)-5.30%22 817
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.0.61%2 262
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC17.52%2 259
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-7.69%2 199
