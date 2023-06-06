DD: Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG: Share Asset Management GmbH, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.06.2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Share Asset Management GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Christoph
|Last name(s):
|Schäfers
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005752307
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|3.56 EUR
|1272970.56 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|3.5600 EUR
|1272970.5600 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Falkenstein Nebenwerte AG
|
|Brook 1
|
|20457 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.falkenstein-ag.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
83695 06.06.2023 CET/CEST