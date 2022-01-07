Family Zone Cyber Safety : Application for quotation of securities - FZO
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
33167509177
1.3
ASX issuer code
FZO
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/1/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
FZOAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,200,751
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
7/1/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
7/1/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
977,778
Tim Levy
Timothy Nominees Pty Ltd <>
Family A/C>
Issue date
7/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
only
Issue details
use
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,200,751
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
personal
Shares being issued on the exercise of performance rights for nil cash consideration. The performance rights were issued
as equity based component of remuneration package.
ASX +security code and description
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Nil cash consideration
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
For
FZOAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
7/1/2022
7/1/2022
41,217
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.