  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited
  News
  Summary
    FZO   AU000000FZO0

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

(FZO)
  Report
Family Zone Cyber Safety : Application for quotation of securities - FZO

01/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FZO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,241,968

07/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33167509177

1.3

ASX issuer code

FZO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FZOAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,200,751

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

977,778

Tim Levy

Timothy Nominees Pty Ltd <>

Family A/C>

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date

7/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

only

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,200,751

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

personal

Shares being issued on the exercise of performance rights for nil cash consideration. The performance rights were issued

as equity based component of remuneration package.

ASX +security code and description

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Nil cash consideration

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

For

FZOAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/1/2022

7/1/2022

41,217

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 41,3 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net income 2022 -17,9 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net cash 2022 16,6 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 405 M 290 M 290 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 81,0%
