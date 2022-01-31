Log in
    FZO   AU000000FZO0

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

(FZO)
Family Zone Cyber Safety : Application for quotation of securities - FZO

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 31, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FZO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

401,545

31/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33167509177

1.3

ASX issuer code

FZO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

25-Jun-2021 09:35

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

FZO

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

31/1/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

401,545

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Tranche 3 deferred shares based consideration payable under the NetRef business acquisition agreement.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.539800

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
