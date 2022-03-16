Log in
    FZO   AU000000FZO0

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

(FZO)
Family Zone Cyber Safety : Application for quotation of securities - FZO

03/16/2022
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 16, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FZO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

13,116,316

16/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

33167509177

1.3

ASX issuer code

FZO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

These shares were to be issued immediately on completion of the Cipafilter acquisition as announced on 28 February 2022 however were delayed due to the vendor only just confirming registration details for the shares to be issued.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

13,116,316

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are being issued in part consideration for the Cipafilter acquisition announced on 28 February 2022

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.477700

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

The shares are being issued in part consideration for the Cipafilter acquisition announced on 28 February 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FZO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

727,937,577

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

FZOAF : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2022 EX 21C

1,537,500

FZOAT : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

44,456,933

FZOAD : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

18,420,933

FZOAG : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2022 EX 21C

3,000,000

FZOAH : OPTION EXPIRING 13-JUL-2023 EX 18C

500,000

FZOAE : PERFORMANCE SHARES

3,000,000

FZOAI : OPTION EXPIRING 13-JUL-2023 EX $0.24

700,000

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
