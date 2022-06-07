Log in
    FBR   ZAE000053328

FAMOUS BRANDS LIMITED

(FBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-05
67.49 ZAR   +0.73%
11:12aFAMOUS BRANDS : Dealing in securities
PU
05/31Famous Brands Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Famous Brands : Dealing in securities

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Famous Brands Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1969/004875/06) Share code: FBR

ISIN code: ZAE000053328 ("Famous Brands" or "the Company")

Dealings in Securities

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by the Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015:

Name of scheme:

Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares in Famous

Brands for delivery to nominated participants

Date of transaction:

1 June 2022

Total number of shares:

51,707

Price per share:

R61,5959

Transaction value:

R3,184 939.20

Interest:

Direct beneficial

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by Famous Brands directors:

Director:

DP Hele

Company:

Famous Brands

Date of transaction:

1 June 2022

Nature of transaction:

Off market automatic vesting and receipt of Retention

Shares in terms of the Famous Brands Share Incentive

Scheme 2015

Class of securities:

Famous Brands ordinary shares

Number of securities:

12,785

Price per share:

Highest price: R66,49

Lowest price: R51,41

30-day Volume weighted average price: R58.3851

Value of transaction:

R746,453.50

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Director:

DP Hele

Company:

Famous Brands

Date of transaction:

1 June 2022

Nature of transaction:

On-market sale of Famous Brands ordinary shares to

meet income tax obligations following the above vesting

Class of securities:

Famous Brands ordinary shares

Number of securities:

5,945

Price per share:

R61,6043

Value of transaction:

R366 237.56

Nature of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance for the above was received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

Midrand

7 June 2022

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Famous Brands Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
11:12aFAMOUS BRANDS : Dealing in securities
PU
05/31Famous Brands Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Famous Brands Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
05/31FAMOUS BRANDS : Summarised Results for the year ended 28 February 2022
PU
05/31Famous Brands Limited Declares Dividend for the Year Ended February 28, 2022, Payable 1..
CI
03/30South Africa's Famous Brands takes a bite of plant-based eatery Lexi's
RE
03/30FAMOUS BRANDS : advances its strategic investment roadmap
PU
03/30Famous Brands Limited acquired a 51% stake in Lexis Healthy Eatery Pty Ltd.
CI
03/15FAMOUS BRANDS : Voluntary Performance Update For The Twelve Months Ended 28 February 2022
PU
More news
