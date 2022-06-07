Famous Brands : Dealing in securities

Famous Brands Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1969/004875/06) Share code: FBR

ISIN code: ZAE000053328 ("Famous Brands" or "the Company")

Dealings in Securities

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by the Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015:

Name of scheme: Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015 Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of ordinary shares in Famous Brands for delivery to nominated participants Date of transaction: 1 June 2022 Total number of shares: 51,707 Price per share: R61,5959 Transaction value: R3,184 939.20 Interest: Direct beneficial

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by Famous Brands directors: