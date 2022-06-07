Famous Brands : Dealing in securities

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1969/004875/06) Share code: FBR
ISIN code: ZAE000053328 ("Famous Brands" or "the Company")
Dealings in Securities
In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by the Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015:
Name of scheme:
Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015
Nature of transaction:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares in Famous
Brands for delivery to nominated participants
Date of transaction:
1 June 2022
Total number of shares:
51,707
Price per share:
R61,5959
Transaction value:
R3,184 939.20
Interest:
Direct beneficial
In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by Famous Brands directors:
Director:
DP Hele
Company:
Famous Brands
Date of transaction:
1 June 2022
Nature of transaction:
Off market automatic vesting and receipt of Retention
Shares in terms of the Famous Brands Share Incentive
Scheme 2015
Class of securities:
Famous Brands ordinary shares
Number of securities:
12,785
Price per share:
Highest price: R66,49
Lowest price: R51,41
30-day Volume weighted average price: R58.3851
Value of transaction:
R746,453.50
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Director:
DP Hele
Company:
Famous Brands
Date of transaction:
1 June 2022
Nature of transaction:
On-market sale of Famous Brands ordinary shares to
meet income tax obligations following the above vesting
Class of securities:
Famous Brands ordinary shares
Number of securities:
5,945
Price per share:
R61,6043
Value of transaction:
R366 237.56
Nature of interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance for the above was received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.
Midrand
7 June 2022
