Famous Brands : Dealing in securities

Dealing in securities Famous Brands Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 1969/004875/06) Share code: FBR ISIN code: ZAE000053328 ("Famous Brands" or "the Company") Dealings in Securities In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by the Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015: Name of scheme: Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015 Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of ordinary shares in Famous Brands for delivery to nominated participants Date of transaction: 1 June 2022 Total number of shares: 51,707 Price per share: R61,5959 Transaction value: R3,184 939.20 Interest: Direct beneficial In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by Famous Brands directors: Director: DP Hele Company: Famous Brands Date of transaction: 1 June 2022 Nature of transaction: Off market automatic vesting and receipt of Retention Shares in terms of the Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015 Class of securities: Famous Brands ordinary shares Number of securities: 12,785 Price per share: Highest price: R66,49 Lowest price: R51,41 30-day Volume weighted average price: R58.3851 Value of transaction: R746,453.50 Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Director: DP Hele Company: Famous Brands Date of transaction: 1 June 2022 Nature of transaction: On-market sale of Famous Brands ordinary shares to meet income tax obligations following the above vesting Class of securities: Famous Brands ordinary shares Number of securities: 5,945 Price per share: R61,6043 Value of transaction: R366 237.56 Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance for the above was received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements. Midrand 7 June 2022 Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Date: 07-06-2022 04:51:00