    FBR   ZAE000053328

FAMOUS BRANDS LIMITED

(FBR)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-05
67.49 ZAR   +0.73%
05/31Famous Brands Seeks Acquisitions
CI
Famous Brands : Dealing in securities

06/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Dealing in securities

Famous Brands Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 1969/004875/06)
Share code: FBR
ISIN code: ZAE000053328
("Famous Brands" or "the Company")

Dealings in Securities

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous
Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by the Famous Brands Share Incentive
Scheme 2015:


 Name of scheme:                                   Famous Brands Share Incentive Scheme 2015
 Nature of transaction:                            On-market purchase of ordinary shares in Famous
                                                   Brands for delivery to nominated participants
 Date of transaction:                              1 June 2022
 Total number of shares:                           51,707
 Price per share:                                  R61,5959
 Transaction value:                                R3,184 939.20
 Interest:                                         Direct beneficial

In compliance with sections 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Famous
Brands shareholders are advised of the following dealings by Famous Brands directors:

 Director:                                         DP Hele
 Company:                                          Famous Brands
 Date of transaction:                              1 June 2022
 Nature of transaction:                            Off market automatic vesting and receipt of Retention
                                                   Shares in terms of the Famous Brands Share Incentive
                                                   Scheme 2015
 Class of securities:                              Famous Brands ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                             12,785
 Price per share:                                  Highest price: R66,49
                                                   Lowest price: R51,41
                                                   30-day Volume weighted average price: R58.3851
 Value of transaction:                             R746,453.50
 Nature of interest:                               Direct beneficial
 Director:                                         DP Hele
 Company:                                          Famous Brands
 Date of transaction:                              1 June 2022
 Nature of transaction:                            On-market sale of Famous Brands ordinary shares to
                                                   meet income tax obligations following the above vesting
 Class of securities:                              Famous Brands ordinary shares
 Number of securities:                             5,945
 Price per share:                                  R61,6043
 Value of transaction:                             R366 237.56
 Nature of interest:                               Direct beneficial

Clearance for the above was received in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements.

Midrand
7 June 2022

Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Date: 07-06-2022 04:51:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Famous Brands Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
