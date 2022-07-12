Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Famous Brands Limited
  News
  Summary
    FBR   ZAE000053328

FAMOUS BRANDS LIMITED

(FBR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-10
61.00 ZAR   +1.16%
11:54aFAMOUS BRANDS : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director
PU
07/07FAMOUS BRANDS : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director
PU
07/06FAMOUS BRANDS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Summary 
Summary

Famous Brands : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

07/12/2022 | 11:54am EDT
FAMOUS BRANDS

LIMITED

(Incorporated

in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration

number: 1969/004875/06)

JSE Share code: FBR

ISIN code: ZAE000053328

("the Company" or "Famous Brands")

Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited ("Listings Requirements"), shareholders of Famous Brands are advised of the following transactions by an associate of a director in the Company's securities:

Name of director:

Name of associate:

Relationship:

Class of securities:

Nature and extent of director's interest:

Clearance to deal received:

Date of transactions:

Nature of transactions:

Number of securities:

Price per security:

Transaction value*:

Date of transactions:

Nature of transactions:

Number of securities:

Price per security:

Transaction value*:

Date of transactions:

Nature of transactions:

Number of securities: Highest price per security: Lowest price per security: VWAP per security: Transaction value*:

Mr Deon Fredericks

DJF Investment Trading CC

The director is the sole member of DJF Investment Trading CC

Famous Brands ordinary shares Indirect beneficial

Yes

06 July 2022

On-market purchase of 10 contracts for difference representing 10 Famous Brands shares

10

R57.70

R577.01

07 July 2022

On-market purchase of 1 contract for difference representing 1 Famous Brands share

1

R60.81

R60.81

08 July 2022

On-market purchase of 7 092 contract for difference representing 7 092 Famous Brands share

7 092

R62.22

R61.41

R61.87

R438 760.71

*Including Standard Bank market maker spread

Midrand

12 July 2022

Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Disclaimer

Famous Brands Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 15:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
