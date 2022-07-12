Famous Brands : Dealings in securities by an associate of a director

Name of director:
Name of associate:
Relationship:
Class of securities:
Nature and extent of director's interest:
Clearance to deal received:
Date of transactions:
Nature of transactions:
Number of securities:
Price per security:
Transaction value*:
Date of transactions:
Nature of transactions:
Number of securities:
Price per security:
Transaction value*:
Date of transactions:
Nature of transactions:
Number of securities: Highest price per security: Lowest price per security: VWAP per security: Transaction value*:
Mr Deon Fredericks
DJF Investment Trading CC
The director is the sole member of DJF Investment Trading CC
Famous Brands ordinary shares Indirect beneficial
Yes
06 July 2022
On-market purchase of 10 contracts for difference representing 10 Famous Brands shares
10
R57.70
R577.01
07 July 2022
On-market purchase of 1 contract for difference representing 1 Famous Brands share
1
R60.81
R60.81
08 July 2022
On-market purchase of 7 092 contract for difference representing 7 092 Famous Brands share
7 092
R62.22
R61.41
R61.87
R438 760.71