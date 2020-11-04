Famur S A : Change of release date for Q3 2020 report

FAMUR S.A. Current Report No. 27/2020

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Current Report No. 27 / 2020

Date: November 2nd 2020

Abbreviated issuer name:

FAMUR S.A.

Subject:

Change of release date for Q3 2020 report

Legal basis:

Art. 56.1.2 of the Public Offering Act - Current and periodic information

Text of the report:

Further to Current Report No. 2/2020 of January 20th 2020 on the release dates for periodic reports in 2020, the Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces a change of the release date for the Q3 2020 report from November 25th 2020 to November 10th 2020.

Legal basis: Par. 80.2 of the Minister of Finance's Regulation on current and periodic information to be published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member state, dated March 29th 2018.

FAMUR Spółka Akcyjna (full issuer name) FAMUR S.A. Electromechanical (ele) (abbreviated issuer name) (sector according to the WSE) 40-698 Katowice (postal code) (city/town) Armii Krajowej 51 (street) (number) +48 32 359 63 00 +48 32 359 66 77 (phone) (fax) sekretariat@famur.com.pl www.famur.com (email) (www) 634-012-62-46 270641528 (Tax Identification Number − NIP) (Industry Identification Number - REGON)

SIGNATURES OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Date Full name Position Signature November 2nd 2020 Mirosław Bendzera President of the Management Board November 2nd 2020 Dawid Gruszczyk Vice President of the Management Board, Underground Segment Domestic Sales

Polish Financial Supervision Authority