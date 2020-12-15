Famur S A : Execution of another EUR 20m contract for delivery of mining machinery to Inaglinsky mine in Russia

|
FAMUR S.A.
Current Report No. 29/2020
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
Current Report No.
29
/
2020
Abbreviated issuer name:
FAMUR S.A.
Subject:
Execution of another EUR 20m contract for delivery of mining machinery to Inaglinsky mine in Russia
Legal basis:
Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information
Text of the report:
The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces that on December 14th 2020 a contract was concluded between the Company, as the Supplier, and Polskie Maszyny Group sp. z o.o., as the Buyer, for the delivery of mining machinery to be used in the Russian Ingalinskiy coking coal mine of OOO UK KOLMAR (the "Contract").
The Contract provides for deliveries of powered roof support sections and equipment forming part of a conveyor system, including scraper conveyors, crusher, belt tailpiece, and a kit of spare parts and accessories.
The total value of the equipment to be delivered under the Contract is EUR 20m (exclusive of VAT), i.e. approximately PLN 89m at the EUR/PLN mid exchange rate of December 14th 2020 (EUR 1 = PLN 4.4432).
The manufacture of the equipment covered by the contract will commence in the second quarter of 2021 after the Buyer makes an advance payment.
Pursuant to the Contract, the final deadline for the deliveries falls in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The terms and conditions of the Contract do not differ from standard market terms typically applied in agreements of this type.
