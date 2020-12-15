Log in
Famur S A : Execution of another EUR 20m contract for delivery of mining machinery to Inaglinsky mine in Russia

12/15/2020 | 04:47am EST
FAMUR S.A.

Current Report No. 29/2020

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Current Report No.

29

/

2020

Date:

Dec 14 2020

Abbreviated issuer name:

FAMUR S.A.

Subject:

Execution of another EUR 20m contract for delivery of mining machinery to Inaglinsky mine in Russia

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces that on December 14th 2020 a contract was concluded between the Company, as the Supplier, and Polskie Maszyny Group sp. z o.o., as the Buyer, for the delivery of mining machinery to be used in the Russian Ingalinskiy coking coal mine of OOO UK KOLMAR (the "Contract").

The Contract provides for deliveries of powered roof support sections and equipment forming part of a conveyor system, including scraper conveyors, crusher, belt tailpiece, and a kit of spare parts and accessories.

The total value of the equipment to be delivered under the Contract is EUR 20m (exclusive of VAT), i.e. approximately PLN 89m at the EUR/PLN mid exchange rate of December 14th 2020 (EUR 1 = PLN 4.4432).

The manufacture of the equipment covered by the contract will commence in the second quarter of 2021 after the Buyer makes an advance payment.

Pursuant to the Contract, the final deadline for the deliveries falls in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The terms and conditions of the Contract do not differ from standard market terms typically applied in agreements of this type.

FAMUR Spółka Akcyjna

(full issuer name)

FAMUR S.A.

Electromechanical (ele)

(abbreviated issuer name)

(sector according to the WSE)

40-698

Katowice

(postal code)

(city/town)

Armii Krajowej

51

(street)

(number)

+48 32 359 63 00

+48 32 359 66 77

(phone)

(fax)

sekretariat@famur.com.pl

www.famur.com

(email)

(www)

634-012-62-46

270641528

(Tax Identification Number − NIP)

(Industry Identification Number - REGON)

1

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

FAMUR S.A.Current Report No. 29/2020

SIGNATURES OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Date

Full name

Position

Signature

Dec 14 2020

Mirosław Bendzera

President of the

Management Board

Dec 14 2020

Adam Toborek

Vice President of the

Management Board,

Underground Export Sales

2

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Famur SA published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:46:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 032 M 283 M 283 M
Net income 2020 151 M 41,2 M 41,2 M
Net cash 2020 262 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,68x
Yield 2020 5,85%
Capitalization 1 114 M 304 M 305 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 251
Free-Float 52,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,31 PLN
Last Close Price 1,94 PLN
Spread / Highest target 165%
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Bendzera Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Tomasz Jacek Domogala Chairman-Supervisory Board
Beata Zawiszowska Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Czeslaw Karol Kisiel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jacek Hieronim Leonkiewicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAMUR S.A.-34.97%304
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED110.36%4 914
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.04%1 836
CENTAMIN PLC-6.22%1 833
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-14.20%738
IMDEX LIMITED2.37%451
