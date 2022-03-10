Famur S A : Group actively participates in the relief efforts for Ukraine

80 people from Ukraine found a home thanks to the help from Famur Group employees. The Company is actively involved in assisting people who have come to Poland and supports the activities of non-governmental organizations helping those who have stayed in Ukraine.

"We didn't expect such a tragedy until a few days ago, but after the initial shock, we quickly sprang into action. Today, helping those in the direst of needs is our top priority.We are staying in contact with our Ukrainian employees as well as with those personnel of Ukrainian nationality we employ through third parties. We give them all the support we can. The entire community of our company expresses willingness to help the inhabitants of Ukraine and is actively involved in relief efforts," says Anna Łomnicka, HR Director at the FAMUR Group.

The company assists with transportation for the families of employees. It arranges transportation within Ukraine and, when possible, provides vehicles that transport families from Ukraine to their final destination. The involvement of FAMUR Group employees also includes aid in providing accommodation. Our staff welcomes Ukrainian families in their homes and provide them with comprehensive care.

"The fact that the Famur community is quite large makes it possible for us to effectively take advantage of its potential. Together, we were able to help find homes for over 80 people. Our employees took part in a charity collection conducted in recent days in Gliwice, whose beneficiaries were two groups of children who came to Poland from a Ukrainian orphanage. Thanks to their generosity, in a short period of time, the children were provided with the much-needed clothing, food and diapers," adds Anna Łomnicka. "As part of the FAMUR and TDJ Groups, we gather information on job offers for people from Ukraine and also ask those of our colleagues who are parents to check in kindergartens the possibility of admitting Ukrainian children," she adds.

One of the companies of the FAMUR Group, Elgór+Hansen, has also become involved in the cooperation with the authorities of Chorzów, which, in response to the appeal of the local government of the twin city of Tarnopol (UA), is conducting a collection effort for the most necessary items. In turn, in cooperation with the "Mieszkańcy dla Katowic" (Residents for Katowice) association, FAMUR has provided space in its building on Grabowa Street in Katowice, which can now be used as logistical facilities by representatives of aid organizations (other associations and foundations also participate in this campaign). The space was used to provide storage space for any and all items required by families currently staying in Poland.

Some of the items gathered in an internal collection effort among the Group's employees will go to people who are coming to Poland temporarily, while others will be given to those who remain in our country for longer. Sleeping bags, camping mats, food, water, consumer electronics, as well as medical supplies and drugs were collected to meet their needs. These items will be transported to Ukraine, directly to the areas most affected by the conflict, in cooperation with a logistics company. All these activities are supported by many local businesses as well as numerous individuals.

FAMUR does not forget about the psychological support for its employees - they were provided with the opportunity to take advantage the assistance of the experts of the TDJ Foundation. This form of aid includes the opportunity to meet with an educational counsellor, psychologist and psychotherapist.