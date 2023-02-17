Advanced search
    FMF   PLFAMUR00012

FAMUR S.A.

(FMF)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  04:55:48 2023-02-17 am EST
3.496 PLN   -0.17%
Famur S A : List of resolutions passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 16th 2023

02/17/2023 | 05:16am EST
1

LIST OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING ON FEBRUARY 16TH 2023

RESOLUTION NO. 1

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A.

of February 16th 2023

to appoint the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting. ---------------------------

Section 1

Pursuant to Art. 409.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice appoints Ms Karolina Blacha-Cieślik as Chairperson of the General Meeting.---------------------------------------------------------------------

Section 2

This Resolution shall become effective as of its date. ------------------------------------------

431,568,895 valid votes were cast in favour of the resolution in a secret ballot by shareholders holding a total of 431,568,895 shares, from which valid votes were cast and which represented 75.10% of the share capital and carried the right to 431,568,895 valid votes. The votes cast in favour of the resolution represented 100% of the votes cast as there were no votes against the resolution or abstentions. The resolution was passed unanimously. -

RESOLUTION NO. 2

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A.

of February 16th 2023

to amend Art. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association ------------------------------------

Section 1

Pursuant to Art. 430.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice hereby resolves to amend Art. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association to read as follows: -------------------------------------------------------

"1. The Company operates under the name of GRENEVIA Spółka Akcyjna. ------------

2. The Company may use the abbreviated name of GRENEVIA S.A." ---------------------

2

Section 2

This Resolution shall come into force as of its date, with effect as of the date of registration of the amendment in the National Court Register. -----------------------------------------

431,568,895 valid votes were cast in favour of the resolution in an open ballot by shareholders holding a total of 431,568,895 shares, which represented 75.10% of the share capital and carried the right to 431,568,895 valid votes. The votes cast in favour of the resolution represented 100% of the votes cast as there were no votes against the resolution or abstentions. The resolution was passed unanimously. ---------------------------------------

Disclaimer

Famur SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 10:15:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
