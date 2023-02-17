Famur S A : List of resolutions passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 16th 2023

1

LIST OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING ON FEBRUARY 16TH 2023

RESOLUTION NO. 1

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A.

of February 16th 2023

to appoint the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting. ---------------------------

Section 1

Pursuant to Art. 409.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice appoints Ms Karolina Blacha-Cieślik as Chairperson of the General Meeting.---------------------------------------------------------------------

Section 2

This Resolution shall become effective as of its date. ------------------------------------------

431,568,895 valid votes were cast in favour of the resolution in a secret ballot by shareholders holding a total of 431,568,895 shares, from which valid votes were cast and which represented 75.10% of the share capital and carried the right to 431,568,895 valid votes. The votes cast in favour of the resolution represented 100% of the votes cast as there were no votes against the resolution or abstentions. The resolution was passed unanimously. -

RESOLUTION NO. 2

of the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A.

of February 16th 2023

to amend Art. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association ------------------------------------

Section 1

Pursuant to Art. 430.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice hereby resolves to amend Art. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association to read as follows: -------------------------------------------------------

"1. The Company operates under the name of GRENEVIA Spółka Akcyjna. ------------

2. The Company may use the abbreviated name of GRENEVIA S.A." ---------------------