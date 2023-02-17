Famur S A : List of resolutions passed by the Extraordinary General Meeting on February 16th 2023

1
LIST OF RESOLUTIONS PASSED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL
MEETING ON FEBRUARY 16TH 2023
RESOLUTION NO. 1
of the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A.
of February 16th 2023
to appoint the Chairperson of the Extraordinary General Meeting. ---------------------------
Section 1
Pursuant to Art. 409.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice appoints Ms Karolina Blacha-Cieślik as Chairperson of the General Meeting.---------------------------------------------------------------------
Section 2
This Resolution shall become effective as of its date. ------------------------------------------
431,568,895 valid votes were cast in favour of the resolution in a secret ballot by shareholders holding a total of 431,568,895 shares, from which valid votes were cast and which represented 75.10% of the share capital and carried the right to 431,568,895 valid votes. The votes cast in favour of the resolution represented 100% of the votes cast as there were no votes against the resolution or abstentions. The resolution was passed unanimously. -
RESOLUTION NO. 2
of the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A.
of February 16th 2023
to amend Art. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association ------------------------------------
Section 1
Pursuant to Art. 430.1 of the Commercial Companies Code, the Extraordinary General Meeting of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice hereby resolves to amend Art. 1 of the Company's Articles of Association to read as follows: -------------------------------------------------------
"1. The Company operates under the name of GRENEVIA Spółka Akcyjna. ------------
2. The Company may use the abbreviated name of GRENEVIA S.A." ---------------------
2
Section 2
This Resolution shall come into force as of its date, with effect as of the date of registration of the amendment in the National Court Register. -----------------------------------------
