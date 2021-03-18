FAMUR S.A.

CURRENT REPORT 10/2021

10

/ 2021

March 17th 2021

FAMUR S.A.

Execution of master agreement for delivery of photovoltaic panels

Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information

The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice (the "Company" or "Buyer") announces that on March 17th 2021 it entered into a master agreement with Trina Solar (Schweiz) AG (the "Seller") for delivery of photovoltaic panels worth a total of approximately EUR 25m, i.e. approximately PLN 116m at the EUR/PLN mid exchange rate of March 17th 2021 (EUR 1 = PLN 4.6065) (the "Agreement").

Deliveries under the Agreement will be made in stages, within time limits and on terms agreed by the Parties, based on orders placed by the Buyer.

The terms and conditions of the Agreement do not differ from standard market terms typically applied in agreements of this type.

The Agreement is part of the FAMUR Group's efforts to develop a renewables segment as a means to diversify the Group's revenue in step with the ongoing energy transition in Poland and the European Union and the growing importance of renewable energy sources.

1

FAMUR S.A.

