FAMUR S.A.

(FMF)
Famur S A : Execution of master agreement for delivery of photovoltaic panels

03/18/2021 | 04:48am EDT
FAMUR S.A.

CURRENT REPORT 10/2021

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Current Report No.

10

/

2021

Date:

March 17th 2021

Abbreviated issuer name:

FAMUR S.A.

Subject:

Execution of master agreement for delivery of photovoltaic panels

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. of Katowice (the "Company" or "Buyer") announces that on March 17th 2021 it entered into a master agreement with Trina Solar (Schweiz) AG (the "Seller") for delivery of photovoltaic panels worth a total of approximately EUR 25m, i.e. approximately PLN 116m at the EUR/PLN mid exchange rate of March 17th 2021 (EUR 1 = PLN 4.6065) (the "Agreement").

Deliveries under the Agreement will be made in stages, within time limits and on terms agreed by the Parties, based on orders placed by the Buyer.

The terms and conditions of the Agreement do not differ from standard market terms typically applied in agreements of this type.

The Agreement is part of the FAMUR Group's efforts to develop a renewables segment as a means to diversify the Group's revenue in step with the ongoing energy transition in Poland and the European Union and the growing importance of renewable energy sources.

FAMUR Spółka Akcyjna

(full issuer name)

FAMUR S.A.

Electromechanical (ele)

(abbreviated issuer name)

(sector according to the WSE)

40-698

Katowice

Armii Krajowej

51

(+48 32) 359 63 00

(+48 32) 359 66 77

(phone)

sekretariat@famur.com.pl

www.famur.com

(email)

270641528

(Industry Identification Number - REGON)

(postal code)

(city/town)

(street)

(number)

(fax)

(www)

634-012-62-46

(Tax Identification Number − NIP)

1

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

FAMUR S.A.

CURRENT REPORT 10/2021

SIGNATURES OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Date

Full name

Position

Signature

March 17th 2021

Beata Zawiszowska

Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

March 17th 2021

Tomasz Jakubowski

Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Underground segment

2

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

Disclaimer

Famur SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
