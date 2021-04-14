Log in
FAMUR S.A.    FMF   PLFAMUR00012

FAMUR S.A.

(FMF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Famur S A : Selection of FAMUR's bid concerning equipment delivery and upgrade for Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A.

04/14/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FAMUR S.A.

CURRENT REPORT 13/2021

POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY

Current Report No.

13

/

2021

Date:

April 14th 2021

Abbreviated issuer name:

FAMUR S.A.

Subject:

Selection of FAMUR's bid concerning equipment delivery and upgrade for Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A.

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information

Text of the report:

The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces that it has been notified today of the selection by Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A. of Bogdanka ( "LW Bogdanka", or the "Employer") of the bid submitted by a Consortium comprising the Company (as the Consortium Leader) and Hydrotech S.A. for the performance of Task 2 in a contract award procedure conducted under the Public Procurement Law by way of an open tender concerning the upgrade and delivery of longwall system equipment to be operated in potentially explosive methane and coal dust areas of underground hard coal mines, sub-divided into two tasks.

The maximum price for the performance of Task 2 may be approximately PLN 62m (exclusive of VAT).

The final contract sum may change by the time the procedure is completed.

The performance of Task 2 has been divided into two stages. The delivery deadlines have been set for each Stage separately, at six months and eight months from the date of signing the contract, respectively, for Stage 1 and 2.

The Company further announces that the bid submitted by the Consortium between the Company and Hydrotech S.A. remained the only bid in the tender procedure after an appeal lodged by the other bidder had been decided by the National Appeals Chamber (NAC).

FAMUR Spółka Akcyjna

(full issuer name)

FAMUR S.A.

Electromechanical (ele)

(abbreviated issuer name)

(sector according to the WSE)

40-698

Katowice

(postal code)

(city/town)

Armii Krajowej

51

(street)

(number)

(+48 32) 359 63 00

(+48 32) 359 66 77

(phone)

(fax)

sekretariat@famur.com.pl

www.famur.com

(email)

(www)

1

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

FAMUR S.A.

CURRENT REPORT 13/2021

270641528

634-012-62-46

(Tax Identification Number − NIP)

(Industry Identification Number - REGON)

SIGNATURES OF AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Date

Full name

Position

Signature

April 14th 2021

Mirosław Bendzera

President of

the Management Board

April 14th 2021

Tomasz Jakubowski

Vice President, Chief

Operating Officer,

Underground segment

2

Polish Financial Supervision Authority

Disclaimer

Famur SA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 086 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2020 191 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net cash 2020 280 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 428 M 375 M 376 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 251
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart FAMUR S.A.
Duration : Period :
Famur S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAMUR S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,81 PLN
Last Close Price 2,47 PLN
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miroslaw Bendzera Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Beata Zawiszowska Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Tomasz Jacek Domogala Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dorota Wyjadlowska Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Kruk Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAMUR S.A.9.78%371
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED16.13%5 872
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED57.41%3 596
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S-0.64%1 861
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-21.90%572
IMDEX LIMITED5.80%552
