Famur S A : Selection of FAMUR's bid concerning equipment delivery and upgrade for Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A.

CURRENT REPORT 13/2021
POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY
Abbreviated issuer name:
FAMUR S.A.
Subject:
Selection of FAMUR's bid concerning equipment delivery and upgrade for Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A.
Legal basis:
Article 17(1) of MAR - Inside information
Text of the report:
The Management Board of FAMUR S.A. (the "Company") announces that it has been notified today of the selection by Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka S.A. of Bogdanka ( "LW Bogdanka", or the "Employer") of the bid submitted by a Consortium comprising the Company (as the Consortium Leader) and Hydrotech S.A. for the performance of Task 2 in a contract award procedure conducted under the Public Procurement Law by way of an open tender concerning the upgrade and delivery of longwall system equipment to be operated in potentially explosive methane and coal dust areas of underground hard coal mines, sub-divided into two tasks.
The maximum price for the performance of Task 2 may be approximately PLN 62m (exclusive of VAT).
The final contract sum may change by the time the procedure is completed.
The performance of Task 2 has been divided into two stages. The delivery deadlines have been set for each Stage separately, at six months and eight months from the date of signing the contract, respectively, for Stage 1 and 2.
The Company further announces that the bid submitted by the Consortium between the Company and Hydrotech S.A. remained the only bid in the tender procedure after an appeal lodged by the other bidder had been decided by the National Appeals Chamber (NAC).
