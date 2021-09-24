Fancamp Exploration : Announces Annual General Meeting Date

Log in
09/24/2021
Fancamp Announces Annual General Meeting Date

September 24, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) today announced that its annual general meeting ("AGM") will take place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders as of the record date of Friday, May 28, 2021 will be eligible to vote at the AGM. At the AGM, shareholders will be asked to vote FOR Fancamp's director nominees.

The AGM was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021, but was postponed to accommodate a court application. Following the recent decision of the Supreme Court (British Columbia) in favour of Fancamp, some members of the dissident group reached an agreement with the Corporation and will support the management slate. The Corporation is holding the AGM in a timely manner and the original record date for the meeting has been preserved.

Meeting Details

  • Date and Time: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • In Person: Hotel Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, 900 René-Lévesque Blvd W., Montreal
  • Live Webcast: https://web.lumiagm.com/218675958

Vote Your Gold Proxy - Deadline: Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Shareholders are encouraged to continue voting on the GOLD proxy FOR Fancamp's director nominees.If you have any questions or need help voting, please contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-800-749-9890 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

Advisors
Lavery, de Billy, L.L.P. and Goodmans LLP are serving as legal advisor to Fancamp. Harris & Company LLP is serving as litigation counsel to Fancamp. Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor to Fancamp. Koffman Kalef LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)
Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing mineral properties through exploration and development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including gold, rare earth metals, strategic and base metals, zinc, chromium, titanium and more. Fancamp is also building on the industrial possibilities inherent in dealing with some of these materials, notable being the development of its Titanium technology strategy. The Corporation is managed by a new and focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Contacts
Rajesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer
+1-604-434-8829
info@fancamp.ca

Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer
+1-604-434-8829
info@fancamp.ca

Media Contact
Hyunjoo Kim
Director, Communication, Marketing & Digital Strategy
Kingsdale Advisors
Phone: 416-867-2357
Cell: 416-899-6463
Email: hkim@kingsdaleadvisors.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 17,4 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2021 31,0 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,4 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
