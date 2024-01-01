Fancamp Exploration Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 2.13 million compared to CAD 9.92 million a year ago.
For the six months, net income was CAD 0.199954 million compared to CAD 4.08 million a year ago.
January 01, 2024
