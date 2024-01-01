Fancamp Exploration Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company has a portfolio of mineral claims of approximately 147,000 hectares located in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada, which includes copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals, and others. Its projects include precious metals, strategic metals, and base metals projects. Its precious metals projects include Stoke, Boisbuisson, and Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) properties. The Stoke property is located in the Quebec Appalachians. The Boisbuisson project is located in the Humber Zone, in the northern Gaspe Peninsula. The Ste. Marguerite (Gaspe) property hosts a linear trend of gold bearing vein occurrences, more than 10 km long. Its strategic metals projects consist of Lac Baude project, which is located approximately 70 kilometers (km) northwest of Shawinigan, in the Grenville Sub province. Its base metals projects include Clinton and Harvey Hill project.