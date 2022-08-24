Fancamp Exploration : Management Discussion and Analysis April 30, 2022

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the year ended April 30, 2022

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. Management Discussion & Analysis for the years ended April 30, 2022 The following discussion of performance, financial condition and future prospects should be read in conjunction with the financial statements of the Company and notes thereto for the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021. The Company's reporting currency is Canadian dollars. The date of this Management Discussion and Analysis is August 24, 2022. Additional information on the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's web site at www.fancamp.ca. Forward-Looking Statements This report may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward- looking statements in this MD&A. The Company Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of advancing its priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. The Corporation owns numerous mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, including chromium, strategic rare-earth metals, gold, zinc, titanium and more. Fancamp's chromium properties in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario are strategically located. Its rare earth element properties in Quebec are a special focus. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia and a high-grade rare earth exploration opportunity. Fancamp is developing energy reduction technology with its advanced Titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FNC. Key Current Company Highlights and Outlook Fancamp and KWG Resources Inc. (KWG) entered into a binding agreement dated July 20, 2022 with respect to a proposed transaction involving the sale by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) mining claims located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario. The proposed consideration package allows Fancamp to monetize its investment into KWG with marketable securities while providing KWG with an immediate cash injection that will permit KWG to advance various initiatives relating to the Mining Claims and to assist with their

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. Management Discussion & Analysis for the years ended April 30, 2022 working capital needs. See NR 07/21/2022 The Company announced drill assay results of up to 3.30% Cu over 3.15 meters from its Clinton VMS Project. Management is very encouraged by these results and plans to follow up with further drilling to better assess the size, grade and continuity of the copper bearing lenses. See NR 06/14/2022

The Company has completed compilation and integrated interpretation work on the Stoke project and has identified drill targets for the upcoming drill program. See NR 03/12/2022

The Company has entered into a subscription agreement with NeoTerrex Corporation for the purchase of 8,932,000 NeoTerrex Corporation common shares, at a price of $0.10 per share. Upon closing, Fancamp holds approximately 15% of the issued and outstanding common shares of NeoTerrex. A representative of Fancamp is on the NeoTerrex board of directors.

NeoTerrex Corporation is a private Rare Earth Elements (REE) exploration company which is focused on developing exploration projects of high grade critical rare earth oxides in Quebec. This investment will enable Fancamp to participate in the critical and strategic mineral supply chain that has assumed significant importance in reducing dependance on foreign supply to North America. US and Canadian governments have declared strong support to build and develop strategic minerals projects to meet the increasing demand for such minerals to satisfy the burgeoning market to attain their net-zero carbon reduction targets. Neo Terrex is well positioned to be a focused vehicle through which Fancamp could participate in the emerging opportunity in REE exploration. Fancamp will be a strategic investor in Neo Terrex and will play an active role in supporting the venture through its network and strategic relationship. Fancamp has in its current portfolio two properties with REE potential. See NR 12/23/2021

At the Company's AGM held October 5, 2021 with all resolutions put forward overwhelmingly approved, including the election of management nominees Mark Billings, Ashwath Mehra, Rajesh Sharma, Paul Ankcorn, H. Dean Journeaux and Charles Tarnocai. Subsequent to the meeting, Messrs. Paul Ankcorn and H. Dean Journeaux decided to step down from the Board. Greg Ferron was appointed to replace Paul Ankcorn and Mathieu Stephens was appointed to replace H. Dean Journeaux. Messrs. Ankcorn and Journeaux have bee appointed to an Advisory Board and continue to support the Company's endeavors.

The Company has terminated the definitive arrangement agreement whereby Fancamp would indirectly acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of ScoZinc Mining Ltd., and has instead made a share purchase investment allowing Fancamp to benefit from ScoZinc's production potential and corporate upside. Fancamp acquired 1,969,697 ScoZinc shares, at a price of $0.66 per share, for a total price of $1,300,000. of which a termination fee of $300,000 payable to ScoZinc was credited towards the purchase price. Fancamp paid the balance of $1,000,000 in cash. Fancamp further acquired 378,788 ScoZinc shares, at a price of $0.66 per share, in settlement of an outstanding loan of $250,000 to ScoZinc. See NR 10/06/2021

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. Management Discussion & Analysis for the years ended April 30, 2022 The Company has entered into a purchase agreement with Champion Iron Mines Limited that provides immediate and additional future benefits to Fancamp as projects are developed to production by Champion. In addition to the immediate cash payment of $1,300,000, this Agreement is expected to provide Fancamp and its shareholders greater long-term certainty with respect to future income related to the Company's iron ore properties, as well as greater flexibility and opportunity for earlier development of these deposits. Certain production payments will be payable once defined iron ore production thresholds have been met. See NR 07/08/2021.

The Company is actively pursuing its 2021-22 exploration plan which includes work on its Clinton, Harvey Hill and Stoke properties. See NRs 03/15/2021, 01/05/2022, 01/25/2022, 02/03/2022, 03/23/2022 and 06/14/2022 for details.

Directors and officers exercised 10,200,000 stock options, acquiring a further equity stake in the Company. Significant Assets The Company currently holds 3,100,000 shares of Champion Iron Ltd. The Company currently holds 2,348,485 shares of EDM Resources Inc. (formerly ScoZinc Mining Ltd.) See Note 5 "Marketable Securities" and Note 8 "Exploration and Evaluation Assets" attached to the financial statements for the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021. Significant Mineral Properties Clinton Property, QuebecThis property may represent a structural window into underlying Dunnage Zone rocks, an important host to precious metal rich volcanogenic massive sulfide systems in the northern Appalachians. The project area hosts the small, past-producingClinton mine, which reportedly mined an average grade of 2.65% Cu, 2.43% Zn, 30.03 gpt Ag, and 0.45 gpt Au [Groupe Minier Sullivan, 1973 Annual report] from 1973 to 1975. Five small sulfide lenses, containing a non 43 -101compliant historic resource of 1.52Mt at 2.02% Cu and 1.54% Zn remain on the property [MRNFQ Fiche de Gite 21E07-0007].Fancamp has held the project since 2010 and has completed drill programs in the past. The best intercepts returned from Fancamp's work was 1.79% Cu over 6.19m within a 14.58m wide zone of 1.09% Cu (Fancamp press release July 16, 2012), and 1.27% Cu, 1.14% Zn, and 11 gpt Ag over 11m (V3 zone, press release October 14, 2014), and 2.78% Cu and 16.9 gpt Ag over 24.7m (V1 zone, Fancamp press release October 14, 2014). In February, 2022, commenced a drill program aimed at testing a VTEM plate anomaly situated some 100 m NE of a copper mineralized lens. A total of 1,294 meters in 6 holes were drilled in February and March, 2022 with results of 3.3% Cu over 3.15 meters. Further drilling is planned to better assess the size, grade and continuity of the copper bearing lenses. See NRs 01/05/2022, 01/25/2022 and 06/14/2022 for further information. - 3 -