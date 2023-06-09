Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Fancamp Exploration Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNC   CA30710P1027

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.

(FNC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:31:48 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.1000 CAD   -4.76%
02:22pFancamp Exploration : Q2, 2023
PU
05/18Fancamp Exploration Encouraged By Platinex's Updates On Shining Tree Project
MT
05/18Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Platinex
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fancamp Exploration : Q2, 2023

06/09/2023 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.0

TSX.V - FNC

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

1

DISCLAIMER - Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events, developments or performance that Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (the "Corporation") expects to occur, including managements' expectations regarding the Corporation's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, costs and revenue, business prospects and opportunities are forward looking statements based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions will be realized. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identifed by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the view on the quality and the potential of the Corporation's assets, production forecasts for properties and business prospects and opportunities. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly difer materially from those in forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to difer materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on any of the properties of the Corporation; regulatory changes by national and local government, including corporate law, permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments where properties of the Corporation are located; continued availability of capital and fnancing and general economic, market or business conditions; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by the Corporation; and other uninsured risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: no adverse development in respect of any signifcant property of the Corporation; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to difer from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the Corporation's most recent Annual Information Form fled on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Corporation believes that the expectations refected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.

Mineral Resource Estimates, Qualifed Person

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, unless otherwise stated, all current and future mineral programs, results and estimates of the Company disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classifed in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Defnitions and Guidelines" (the "CIM Guidelines"). Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. The Company is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio- political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially afect the noted mineral resource estimate. Unless stated otherwise herein, all scientifc and technical data contained in this presentation has been reviewed, approved and verifed by François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc. Vice President Exploration of Fancamp Exploration Ltd., designated as a Qualifed Person under National Instrument 43-101.

TSX.V - FNC

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.FANCAMP.CA

2

Fancamp - TSX.V: FNC - is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of progressing priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims encompassing over 147,000 hectares across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and more. Fancamp's strategy is selective monetization and advancing exploration programs for its priority mineral properties. The Corporation continues to identify near term cash fow generating opportunities and in parallel advance investment in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced Ti-extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

3

CORPORATE OVERVIEW - Canada's Leading Mineral Portfolio Player

ADVANCED PROJECTS & STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

Advanced asset play poised for growth and monetization with a portfolio of 67 distinct blocks of mineral claims:

  • Diversifed mineral portfolio in precious, strategic, base metals, titanium and other minerals;
  • Advancing exploration programs for priority mineral properties;
  • Seeking opportunities for near term cash fow generation or advanced projects for value creation;
  • Monetization of properties identifed and actively marketed for option

out, JV, sale and retained interest;

  • Strategic Investments in companies like Champion Iron, EDM Resources and NeoTerrex Corporation;
  • Strategic C$34.5M sale of all rights, title and interests in and to Koper Lake mining claims to KWG;
  • Joint Venture with Platinex to advance gold projects and retain future interest in a highly prospective district, including option to increase Fancamp interests to 50%.

EXPLORATION 0

PROPERTIES

Impressive project pipeline of gold and gold-rich base metal projects:

- S t r a t e g i c a l l y p l a n n e d d r i l l programs across select projects, 2 projects with strong exploration potential, Clinton and Stoke, utilizing $1 million fow-through fnancing to progress exploration;

  • Highly prospective greenstone belt targets; Grasset and Dileo. VTEM completed at Grasset, Geochem and Airborne Mag Survey at Dileo;
  • Initial high grade copper assay results and extension of previously recognized Copper and Gold mineralization at Clinton project;
  • Intersection of the widest sulphide mineralization discovered at Stoke to date;
  • 45-line-kmIP surveys launched at Clinton and Stoke projects.

TITANIUM 0

TECHNOLOGY

D e v e l o p m e n t o f a t i t a n i u m technology:

- T h e T i t a n i u m t e c h n o l o g y reduces feedstock loss and can efectively recover and recycle titanium metal with rejected pigment;

  • Tests proved the selective leach process removes impurities (reducing alkaline element content) that typically impact the chloride process, while barely afecting the original TiO2 content (0.25% TiO2 loss);
  • Advancement of 6 international patent applications;
  • Plans to develop strategic partnership with industry player;
  • Ongoing funding strategy for pilot plant;
  • Potential spin of and monetize utilizing Fancamp's Titanium properties and technology.

TSX.V - FNC

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.FANCAMP.CA

4

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY - Strong Balance Sheet with Market Upside

TSX.V - FNC

($ CAD)

Share Price (May 25, 2023)

$0.11

Shares Outstanding

176.5 M

Market Capitalization

$19.4 M

Options and Warrants

13.1 M

Cash, Securities and Debentures

>$50 M

Management and Director Ownership

~22.3%

Financials and Holdings: Future Value Creation

Current Working Capital (ending January 31, 2023)

$4.8 M

Dividends Received (9 months ending January 31, 2023)

$620,000

Strategic Investments and Holdings

11

Equity Interests incl. private holdings (ending January 31, 2023)

$22.8 M

NSR Portfolio (incl. $40M Aggregate Finite Production Payment TSX:CIA)

7

OPPORTUNITY

  • Tremendous upside: Current market capitalization well below the intrinsic value, with strong cash position and well positioned to potentially acquire advanced projects for development0
  • Building a strong portfolio of royalty and marketable securities 0
  • Signifcant portfolio of projects with potential to advance and with diversifed exposure:0
    Base Metals0 Precious Metals0 Strategic Minerals 0 Technology 0
  • Strong Board and Management team0
  • Limited exposure to the market 0
  • Opportunity to monetize C$34.5M from Ring of Fire Koper Lake transaction 0
  • Opportunity for scale and to build a future mine through JV with Platinex on combined properties in the SW Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada's largest gold producing region0
  • Advanced Titanium technology initiative with an opportunity to monetize and spin off0
  • Portfolio of diversifed investments and interests:

TSX.V - FNC

CORPORATE PRESENTATION Q2 2023

WWW.FANCAMP.CA

5

Disclaimer

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.
02:22pFancamp Exploration : Q2, 2023
PU
05/18Fancamp Exploration Encouraged By Platinex's Updates On Shining Tree Project
MT
05/18Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Pl..
GL
05/18Fancamp Reports on Shining Tree Gold Property Exploration Program Joint Venture with Pl..
AQ
05/03Fancamp Announces Investment in EDM Resources Inc.
GL
05/02EDM Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 2.0361 million in funding from Fa..
CI
03/31Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
03/15Platinex Inc. announced that it has received CAD 3.952362 million in funding from Fanca..
CI
03/14Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold..
GL
03/14Fancamp Announces Closing of the Transaction with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,33 M -3,25 M -3,25 M
Net cash 2022 28,3 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Sharma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debra J. Chapman Chief Financial Officer
Mark Anthony Billings Chairman
Ashwath Mehra Independent Director
Greg Ferron Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.31.25%13
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION19.14%55 625
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-0.42%54 236
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.16%9 614
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-7.76%9 090
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.21%9 030
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer