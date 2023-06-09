Fancamp Exploration : Q2, 2023

Certain statements contained in this presentation may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events, developments or performance that Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (the "Corporation") expects to occur, including managements' expectations regarding the Corporation's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, requirements for additional capital, mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, costs and revenue, business prospects and opportunities are forward looking statements based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions will be realized. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identifed by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations), or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the view on the quality and the potential of the Corporation's assets, production forecasts for properties and business prospects and opportunities. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly difer materially from those in forward looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to difer materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on any of the properties of the Corporation; regulatory changes by national and local government, including corporate law, permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; regulations and political or economic developments where properties of the Corporation are located; continued availability of capital and fnancing and general economic, market or business conditions; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by the Corporation; and other uninsured risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: no adverse development in respect of any signifcant property of the Corporation; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to difer from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to the Corporation's most recent Annual Information Form fled on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of risk and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the forward-looking statements contained herein should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Corporation believes that the expectations refected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law.
Mineral Resource Estimates, Qualifed Person
In accordance with applicable Canadian securities regulatory requirements, unless otherwise stated, all current and future mineral programs, results and estimates of the Company disclosed in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), classifed in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves Defnitions and Guidelines" (the "CIM Guidelines"). Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a mineral resource exists, will ever be converted into a mineral reserve, or is or will ever be economically or legally mineable or recovered. The Company is not aware of any environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio- political, marketing or other relevant issue that could materially afect the noted mineral resource estimate. Unless stated otherwise herein, all scientifc and technical data contained in this presentation has been reviewed, approved and verifed by François Auclair, PGeo, M.Sc. Vice President Exploration of Fancamp Exploration Ltd., designated as a Qualifed Person under National Instrument 43-101.
Fancamp- TSX.V: FNC - is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of progressing priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims encompassing over 147,000 hectares across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and more. Fancamp's strategy is selective monetization and advancing exploration programs for its priority mineral properties. The Corporation continues to identify near term cash fow generating opportunities and in parallel advance investment in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced Ti-extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.
CORPORATE OVERVIEW - Canada's Leading Mineral Portfolio Player
ADVANCED PROJECTS & STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS
Advanced asset play poised for growth and monetization with a portfolio of 67 distinct blocks of mineral claims:
Diversifed mineral portfolio in precious, strategic, base metals, titanium and other minerals;
Advancing exploration programs for priority mineral properties;
Seeking opportunities for near term cash fow generation or advanced projects for value creation;
Monetization of properties identifed and actively marketed for option
out, JV, sale and retained interest;
Strategic Investments in companies like Champion Iron, EDM Resources and NeoTerrex Corporation;
Strategic C$34.5M sale of all rights, title and interests in and to Koper Lake mining claims to KWG;
Joint Venture with Platinex to advance gold projects and retain future interest in a highly prospective district, including option to increase Fancamp interests to 50%.
EXPLORATION 0
PROPERTIES
Impressive project pipeline of gold and gold-rich base metal projects:
- S t r a t e g i c a l l y p l a n n e d d r i l l programs across select projects, 2 projects with strong exploration potential, Clinton and Stoke, utilizing $1 million fow-through fnancing to progress exploration;
Highly prospective greenstone belt targets;Grasset and Dileo. VTEM completed at Grasset, Geochem and Airborne Mag Survey at Dileo;
Initial high grade copper assay results and extension of previously recognized Copper and Gold mineralization atClinton project;
Intersection of the widest sulphide mineralization discovered atStoke to date;
45-line-kmIP surveys launched at Clinton and Stoke projects.
TITANIUM 0
TECHNOLOGY
D e v e l o p m e n t o f a t i t a n i u m technology:
- T h e T i t a n i u m t e c h n o l o g y reduces feedstock loss and can efectively recover and recycle titanium metal with rejected pigment;
Tests proved the selective leach process removes impurities (reducing alkaline element content) that typically impact the chloride process, while barely afecting the original TiO2 content (0.25% TiO2 loss);
Advancement of 6 international patent applications;
Plans to develop strategic partnership with industry player;
Ongoing funding strategy for pilot plant;
Potential spin of and monetize utilizing Fancamp's Titanium properties and technology.
