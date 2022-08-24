Fancamp Exploration : Year End Financials April 30, 2022
FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.
Annual Consolidated Financial Statements
For the years ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Independent Auditor's Report
To the Shareholders of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.:
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at April 30, 2022 and April 30, 2021, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Other Information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audits of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audits or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Jian-Kun Xu.
Vancouver, British Columbia
August 24, 2022
Chartered Professional Accountants
Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
To the shareholders of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.
Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements, including responsibility for significant accounting judgments and estimates in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. This responsibility includes selecting appropriate accounting principles and methods, and making decisions affecting the measurement of transactions in which objective judgment is required.
In discharging its responsibilities for the integrity and fairness of the consolidated financial statements, management designs and maintains the necessary accounting systems and related internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are authorized, assets are safeguarded and financial records are properly maintained to provide reliable information for the preparation of consolidated financial statements.
The Board is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its financial reporting responsibilities, and for approving the financial information included in the annual report. The Board fulfils these responsibilities by reviewing the financial information prepared by management and discussing relevant matters with management and external auditors. The Audit Committee has the responsibility of meeting with management and external auditors to discuss the internal controls over the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues. The Audit Committee is also responsible for recommending the appointment of the Company's external auditors.
MNP LLP is appointed by the shareholders to audit the consolidated financial statements and report directly to them; their report follows. The external auditors have full and free access to, and meet periodically and separately with, both the Audit Committee and management to discuss their audit findings.
August 24, 2022
(signed)
Debra Chapman
CFO
FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
April 30
April 30
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
$
5,462,839
$
10,357,784
Marketable Securities (Note 5)
22,808,265
20,668,289
Other Receivable (Note 6)
50
50
Sales Taxes Refundable
136,760
82,892
Investment Tax Credits Receivable
26,878
44,544
Accrued Mining Duty Receivable
5,529
9,163
Prepaid Expenses
81,820
140,599
28,522,141
31,303,321
Non-Current Assets
Equipment
3,624
-
Exploration and Evaluation Assets (Note 8)
13,151,637
13,263,655
Total Assets
$
41,677,402
$
44,566,976
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities
$
300,598
$
518,241
Due to Related Parties (Note 10)
406,190
433,539
Flow-Through Share Premium Obligation (Note 9)
-
200,000
Pilot Plant Grant Obligation (Note 7)
144,187
144,187
850,975
1,295,967
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liabilities (Note 14)
3,266,484
3,783,557
Deferred Quebec Mining Duties
357,693
352,164
Total Liabilities
4,475,152
5,431,688
Equity
Share Capital (Note 9)
41,600,664
39,716,817
Contributed Surplus
14,500,742
13,987,587
Deficit
(18,805,886)
(14,477,098)
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of Parent
37,295,520
39,227,306
Non-controlling Interest
(93,270)
(92,018)
Total Equity
37,202,250
39,135,288
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
41,677,402
$
44,566,976
Contingencies (Note 13)
Subsequent events (Note 15)
On behalf of the Board, approved on August 24, 2022:
"Rajesh Sharma"
"Mark Billings"
CEO
Director
(The accompanying notes are an intregal part of these consolidated financial statements)
