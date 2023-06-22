Fandango Holdings PLC - London-based investment company focused on the industrial and services sectors - Signs deal to acquire European Battery Metals Ltd. Says purchase will constitute a reverse takeover if it proceeds, meaning Fandango's shares will remain suspended temporarily. Adds that its transaction to acquire Radair Ltd has been terminated with immediate effect, after announcing in 2021 plans to acquire the Bahamas-based company in a reverse takeover transaction.

Current stock price: suspended

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

