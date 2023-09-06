Fandango Holdings PLC - London-based investment company focused on the industrial and services sectors - Issues one-year convertible loan notes worth GBP350,000 with annual interest rate of 8% to "certain investors", the proceeds of which will be used to advance the previously announced proposed acquisition of European Battery Metals Pty Ltd.

In June, Fandango signed a deal to acquire European Battery Metals, which will constitute a reverse takeover if it proceeds.

Shares are currently suspended due to the planned reverse takeover.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

