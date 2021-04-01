Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fandom Sports Media Corp.    FDM   CA30710L2003

FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.

(FDM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $ 4,327,800

04/01/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company"). Further to its news release on March 25, 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement financing of up to 5 million units at $0.24 per Unit (the "Offering") raising gross proceeds of $ 4,327,800. The Company issued a total of 18,032,498 Units at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the "First Tranche"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.36 per common share on or before March 31, 2023.

Proceeds of the Offering will be allocated towards technology development and integration, general corporate purposes and operations in Canada and abroad. Finder's fees of up to 7% consisting of cash, units and broker's warrants will be finalized and announced on Closing of the final tranche of the Offering expected next week.

Participants in the Offering include existing shareholders and strategic investors connected to esports to assist with value creation for the Company.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to closing of the first tranche of the Offering may not be transferred until August 1, 2021.

*** Previously issued press release stated that the Company had closed a first tranche of $4,297,800.  Actual first tranche closing figure is $4,327,800.

Stock Options:

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 stock option to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of $0.37 per common share with a term of five years expiring April 1, 2026.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations
David Vinokurov
CEO and President
Email: info@fandomesports.com
Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE FANDOM SPORTS ###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79264


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.
05:50pCORRECTION FROM SOURCE : FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-B..
NE
04:35pFandom Sports Media Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placem..
NE
03/29FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA  : Sinks 15.9% after Reporting Private Placement Offering
MT
03/29Fandom Sports Announces C$5,000,000 Private Placement Offering
NE
03/25Fandom Sports Mints First NFT for Esports Rewards
NE
03/18Renowned Artist Daniel Mazzone to Design Fandom Sports First Non-Fungible Tok..
NE
03/16Fandom Sports Announces Global Launch of Esports Prediction Platform
NE
03/10FANDOM SPORTS TO HOST LIVE CORPORATE : 00 et
NE
03/04Fandom Orders Servers for Private Cloud Infrastructure Ahead of Wagering Plat..
NE
02/25Fandom Announces Marketing Program with Yalla Esports
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,20 M -1,75 M -1,75 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fandom Sports Media Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Vinokurov President, CEO, CFO & Director
Zheng Quan Chen Chairman
Stan Yazhemsky Chief Technology Officer
Tristan Brett Independent Director
Scott P. Keeney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.130.30%15
SNAP INC.4.43%74 827
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.-13.38%9 332
ANGI INC.-1.48%6 466
GRUBHUB INC.-19.21%5 583
MOMO INC.5.59%3 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ