Fandom Sports Adjusts Options Granted to Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is repricing 900,000 incentive stock options granted to its Board of Directors and Contractors granted today on September 16, 2021.

The company issued a press release earlier relating to the retention of a new Chief Financial Officer. In that release the Company mentioned that it would be granting incentive stock options to its board of Directors and certain contractors of the Corporation. Those 900,000 stock options will be priced at $0.36 and will have a term of 60 months expiring on September 16, 2026. The options will vest immediately as per the company's existing policy.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

