    FDM   CA30710L2003

FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.

(FDM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/16 02:32:12 pm
0.17 CAD   --.--%
Fandom Sports Adjusts Options Granted to Board of Directors

09/16/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Fandom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is repricing 900,000 incentive stock options granted to its Board of Directors and Contractors granted today on September 16, 2021.

The company issued a press release earlier relating to the retention of a new Chief Financial Officer. In that release the Company mentioned that it would be granting incentive stock options to its board of Directors and certain contractors of the Corporation. Those 900,000 stock options will be priced at $0.36 and will have a term of 60 months expiring on September 16, 2026. The options will vest immediately as per the company's existing policy.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

For additional Information:

Investor Relations
Email: info@fandomesports.com
Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE FANDOM SPORTS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96794


© Newsfilecorp 2021
