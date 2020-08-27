Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/26 03:55:23 pm
0.185 CAD   +42.31%
12:05aFandom Sports Releases Highlight Video of All Ages Esports App Features
NE
08/18Fandom Sports Announces Appointment of CSO and CTO
NE
08/10FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA : IIROC Trade Resumption - FDM
AQ
Fandom Sports Releases Highlight Video of All Ages Esports App Features

08/27/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has uploaded a feature highlight video of the Company's all ages SuperFan engagement app.

The highlight video can be viewed at https://www.fandomesports.com/#demo

"Our team is currently evaluating infrastructure requirements and planning for a wider scale beta test with our approved partners. In parallel we have been designing innovative and unique capabilities for the platform to be able to differentiate itself in the crowded iGaming vertical. Stan, Christian and the team have been instrumental in formulating a game plan for joint partnerships in Asia and we continue to advance all these elements of the platform in unison," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

Asia remains the focal point of global Esports. China had 685 million gamers in 2019, and that is expected to rise to 772 million in 2024. According to a report conducted by consumer research agency @CV and market researcher ProEdgeMR, Esports gambling revenue is poised to double from $7 billion earned in 2019 to over $14 Billion in 2020 as a result of the Corona Virus outbreak.

"Further forecasts for growth are not even yet available indicating a transformative opportunity that exists for the Company today to establish value for its' platform and build value for its' shareholders," continued Mr. Vinokurov.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

Fandom Sports Media is an Esports entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content while transforming the way that Gamers interact with game data content for the all ages Esports and iGaming verticals.

For additional Information:

David Vinokurov
CEO, President
Fandom Sports Media Corp.
Email: fandomsportsmedia@gmail.com
Phone +1 604 2566990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FANDOM SPORTS

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62647


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,20 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,24 M 3,23 M 3,23 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.
Duration : Period :
Fandom Sports Media Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Vinokurov President, CEO, CFO & Director
Zheng Quan Chen Chairman
Stan Yazhemsky Chief Technology Officer
Tristan Brett Independent Director
Scott P. Keeney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANDOM SPORTS MEDIA CORP.766.67%3
SNAP INC.29.33%31 030
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.67.41%7 032
GRUBHUB INC.53.72%6 900
MOMO INC.-36.84%4 416
DENA CO., LTD.-1.99%1 992
