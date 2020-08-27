Fandom Sports Releases Highlight Video of All Ages Esports App Features

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has uploaded a feature highlight video of the Company's all ages SuperFan engagement app.

The highlight video can be viewed at https://www.fandomesports.com/#demo

"Our team is currently evaluating infrastructure requirements and planning for a wider scale beta test with our approved partners. In parallel we have been designing innovative and unique capabilities for the platform to be able to differentiate itself in the crowded iGaming vertical. Stan, Christian and the team have been instrumental in formulating a game plan for joint partnerships in Asia and we continue to advance all these elements of the platform in unison," states David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

Asia remains the focal point of global Esports. China had 685 million gamers in 2019, and that is expected to rise to 772 million in 2024. According to a report conducted by consumer research agency @CV and market researcher ProEdgeMR, Esports gambling revenue is poised to double from $7 billion earned in 2019 to over $14 Billion in 2020 as a result of the Corona Virus outbreak.

"Further forecasts for growth are not even yet available indicating a transformative opportunity that exists for the Company today to establish value for its' platform and build value for its' shareholders," continued Mr. Vinokurov.

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

Fandom Sports Media is an Esports entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content while transforming the way that Gamers interact with game data content for the all ages Esports and iGaming verticals.

