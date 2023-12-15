This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.1% to 161.55.

The European index lost 1.5% to 156.35. The Asian index fell 0.7% to 185.78. The Latin American index declined 0.6% to 217.80, while the emerging-markets index edged 0.2% lower to 307.17.

Fanhua, based in China, posted the largest decline, sliding 16% to $5.25, followed by shares of China's Hywin Holdings, which tumbled nearly 15% to $2.37. Shares of United Kingdom-based TC BioPharm tumbled 13% to $2.58.

France's Biophytis was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing nearly 32% to 85 cents, and Peru-based Compania de Minas Buenaventura soared 25% to $12.50. Studio City International Holdings, which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares soaring 24% to $6.68.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

