Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fanhua Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FANH   US30712A1034

FANHUA INC.

(FANH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/14 04:00:01 pm
7.06 USD   -0.70%
03:42aFanhua Announces Headquarter Office Relocation
GL
01/10Fanhua Announces Chinese Name Change
GL
2021Fanhua Unveils Customized Critical Illness Insurance Product
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fanhua Announces Headquarter Office Relocation

01/17/2022 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, today announced the relocation of its headquarter office from 27th Floor, Pearl River Tower, No. 15 West Zhujiang Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong, 510626, P. R. China to 60th floor of the same building, effective on January 17, 2022.

Contact details of the new office are as below:

60F, Pearl River Tower, No. 15 West Zhujiang Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong, 510626, P. R. China
Tel: 86-020-83886888
Fax: 86-020-83882232

About Fanhua Inc.

Fanhua Inc. is a leading independent financial services provider. Through our online platforms and offline sales and service network, we offer a wide variety of financial products and services to individuals, including life and property and casualty insurance products. We also provide insurance claims adjusting services, such as damage assessments, surveys, authentications and loss estimations, as well as value-added services, such as emergency vehicle roadside assistance.

Our online platforms include: (1) Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one platform which allows our agents to access and purchase a wide variety of insurance products, including life insurance, auto insurance, accident insurance, travel insurance and standard health insurance products from multiple insurance companies on their mobile devices; (2) Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and (3) eHuzhu (www.ehuzhu.com), a non-profit online mutual aid platform in China.

As of September 30, 2021, our distribution and service network is consisted of 750 sales outlets covering 23 provinces and 110 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhuaholdings.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management's quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Fanhua and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract and retain productive agents, especially entrepreneurial agents, its ability to maintain existing and develop new business relationships with insurance companies, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment in the Chinese insurance industry, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China, future development of COVID-19 outbreak and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and Fanhua undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Fanhua believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by Fanhua is included in Fanhua's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. 


CONTACT: Investor Relations

Tel: (8620) 83883191

Email: qiusr@fanhuaholdings.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FANHUA INC.
03:42aFanhua Announces Headquarter Office Relocation
GL
01/10Fanhua Announces Chinese Name Change
GL
2021Fanhua Unveils Customized Critical Illness Insurance Product
MT
2021Fanhua Launches Customized Critical Illness Insurance with Guofu Life Insurance Co., Lt..
CI
2021FANHUA : Announces Receipt of Non-Binding Going Private Proposal - Form 6-K
PU
2021Fanhua Founder Offers to Take Company Private, Is Named Chairman, CEO
MT
2021Fanhua Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Management
CI
2021A consortium of investors led by Yinan Hu, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Founder a..
CI
2021FANHUA INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Financial Stocks Gain, But Lag Broader Markets
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 563 M - -
Net income 2021 48,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,78x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 379 M 379 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 926
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FANHUA INC.
Duration : Period :
Fanhua Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANHUA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,06 $
Average target price 14,50 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yin An Hu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Ge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Qinghua Dai Compliance Officer
Meng Bo Yin Independent Director
Stephen Markscheid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FANHUA INC.-3.02%379
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION6.92%64 072
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED11.46%20 285
TRYG A/S4.12%16 867
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-1.46%12 390
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION3.98%3 055