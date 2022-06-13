Fansfrenzy : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information for FFZY 06/13/2022 | 02:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields MORGAN E. PETITTI ATTORNEY AT LAW 118 W. STREETSBORO STREET SUITE 317 HUDSON, OHIO 44236 TELEPHONE: 330. 697.8548 E-Mail: PetittiLaw@gmail.com June 3, 2022 OTC Markets Group Inc. 300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor New York, New York 10282 Re: Fansfrenzy Corp., a State of Nevada corporation (the "Company" or "Issuer"). Subj.: Letter with Respect to Adequate Current Information for the Issuer: Annual Report for the Year Ended February 28, 2022. Dear Ladies and Gentlemen: I write to provide the OTC Markets Group Inc. with an opinion with respect to the Company. OTC Markets Group Inc. is entitled to rely on such opinion in determining whether to permit quotations in the Issuer's securities (the "Securities") in the OTC Markets Group Inc. quotation venue and in deciding whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). I am a U.S. resident and I have been retained by the Issuer solely for the purpose of reviewing the current information supplied by the Issuer. I do not own any shares of the Issuer's securities and will not receive any shares of the Issuer's securities as payment for services rendered, currently or in the future. I have examined such corporate records, e.g. Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws, corporate minutes and other documents and such questions of law as I have considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this letter. I am authorized to practice law in the State of Ohio, including the laws of the United States. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") and have not been prohibited from practice thereunder. I am not currently and have not been in the preceding five (5) years, suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, or charged in a civil or criminal case. I am not currently and have not been in the preceding five (5) years, subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the Commission, the U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC"), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. On May 27, 2022, the Issuer posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service its Annual Report for the year ended February 28, 2022, prepared in accordance with Rule 15c2-11(a)(5) promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"). I have reviewed all such documents (the "Information") in connection with the preparation of this letter and find them to be suitable for public disclosure. Page | 1 It is my belief that the Information (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Securities and the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act, includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 under the Exchange Act, (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which are located on the Internet at www.otcmarkets.com , and (iv) has been posted on the OTC Disclosure and News Service. The opinion and conclusions herein are based upon documentation and facts made available to me by the Company and are based on the accuracy of those documents and facts. The documentation that was provided to me was believed to be true and reliable in its contents. Below is the information posted to the OTC Disclosure and News Service on May 27, 2022 which I have reviewed in rendering this opinion: Annual Report for the year ended February 28, 2022. Balance Sheet for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited). Statement of Earnings for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited). Statement of Cash Flows for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited). Statement of Retained Earnings for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited). Statement of Stockholders' Equity for the years ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited). Notes to Financial Statements (Unaudited). I personally met with Messrs. Bernie Nicholls, President & CEO, and Nicolas Kanellopoulos, Beneficial Shareholder, to discuss and review the above documentation with management of the Issuer and with a majority of the Board of Directors. In the event that the facts and information in all such documents are determined not to be true, this opinion shall be null and void. The party responsible for preparation of the financial statements of the Issuer is: Bernie Nicholls, President & CEO of the Company 10300 William Fortye Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada 89129 Email: fansfrenzyinfo@gmail.comPhone: 514.773.7017 The Transfer Agent for the Issuer is: Manhattan Transfer Registrar Company 38B Sheep Pasture Road Port Jefferson, New York 11777 Phone: 631.928.7655 Ext. 1001 Email: dcarlo@mtrco.com Page | 2 The Transfer Agent is listed with the Commission and also has Depository Trust Corporation approval. As of February 28, 2022, there were 55,930,252 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding of the Issuer. The Company's Transfer Agent was the source of confirmation of the common shares outstanding of the Issuer, via email on May 27, 2022. To the best of counsel's knowledge, after inquiry of management and the directors of the Issuer, neither the Issuer, nor counsel or any 5% holder is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or state securities law. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada on May 26, 1995; however, the Company did not file public information with the Commission or OTC Markets Group, Inc. until 2007. Therefore, I cannot determine if the Company was a "shell company" as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act and Exchange Act during that timeframe. Currently, the Company's primary focus is the development of its IT software assets for the purpose of building operations and bringing those assets to market. The Company has developed Software as a Service (SaaS) for e-commerce solutions that creates an online partnership between large organizations, communities and users. The target markets for the software include colleges, sport teams and local communities. The Company acquired 7598157 Canada Inc., which is an online web developer. This acquisition was essential, in order to acquire its intellectual property and properly deploy the Company's online software and mobile application in accordance with the Company's current contracts. Based on its Annual Report year ended February 28, 2022, the Company does not appear to be a "shell company" as it is pursuing an identified business plan, maintains assets valued at $1,107,939.00 and reported income of $4,200.00. The OTC Markets Group Inc. is entitled to rely on the opinion set forth hereinabove when determining whether to permit quotations in the Issuer's Securities in the OTC Markets Group Inc. quotation venue and the OTC Markets Group Inc. is hereby granted permission to post this letter on the OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the public and regulators. However, this letter and the opinions set forth herein may not be quoted in whole or in part, relied upon by any other person or entity, filed with any government agency or otherwise referred to or utilized for any other purpose, without, in each instance, my prior written consent. Respectfully submitted, Morgan E. Petitti, Esq. Page | 3 Attachments Original Link

