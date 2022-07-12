Fansfrenzy : Quarterly Report for period ending May 31st, 2022.

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

Management's Certification

Fansfrenzy Corporation's Management certifies that all corporate actions are performed in conformity with the Securities Exchange Commission policies and Pink Sheets disclosure policies, and that the Company is currently in good standing and up to date in its corporate reports in compliance with all applicable laws.

The accompanying consolidated unaudited financial statements and the notes thereto, present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Fansfrenzy Corporation and the results of its operations and cash flows for the periods presented, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, consistently applied.

These statements were produced internally and published for the benefit of the shareholders.

(Signature in file)

Bernie Nicholls

President

June 30, 2022