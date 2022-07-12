Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fansfrenzy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFZY   US3072511088

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

(FFZY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:06 2022-07-07 pm EDT
0.0749 USD   +15.23%
04:44pFANSFRENZY : Revised OTC Disclosure FFZY May 31st 2022
PU
07/06FANSFRENZY : Update on Anishinaabe Protector Foundation's Private Placement Agreement.
PU
06/13FANSFRENZY : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information for FFZY
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fansfrenzy : Quarterly Report for period ending May 31st, 2022.

07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

MANAGEMENT REPORT

For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

Management's Certification

Fansfrenzy Corporation's Management certifies that all corporate actions are performed in conformity with the Securities Exchange Commission policies and Pink Sheets disclosure policies, and that the Company is currently in good standing and up to date in its corporate reports in compliance with all applicable laws.

The accompanying consolidated unaudited financial statements and the notes thereto, present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Fansfrenzy Corporation and the results of its operations and cash flows for the periods presented, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, consistently applied.

These statements were produced internally and published for the benefit of the shareholders.

(Signature in file)

Bernie Nicholls

President

June 30, 2022

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET

As at May 31, 2022

31-May

28-Feb

2022

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash or equivalent

-

108

-

108

Long Term Assets

Sponsorships

-

-

Intellectual Property

1,107,831

1,107,831

1,107,831

1,107,831

TOTAL ASSETS

1,107,831

1,107,939

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10,112

15,169

10,112

15,169

Long term liabilities

Loan payable

1,221,018

1,205,849

1,221,018

1,205,849

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized,

55,930,252 issued and outstanding

55,930

55,930

Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized

18,000,000 issued and outstanding

18,000

18,000

Additional paid in capital common stock

5,110,864

5,110,864

Accumulated deficit

(5,308,094)

(5,297,874)

(123,299)

(113,079)

1,107,831

1,107,939

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

31-May

28-Feb

2022

2022

$

$

INCOME

-

4,200

-

4,200

EXPENSES

Lease

3,000

12,000

Travel Expense

-

-

Office & Administration

41

219

Telephone

29

150

Transfer Agent Fees

750

4,250

Legal Expense

-

2,550

Professional and consulting Fees

-

37,400

Taxes & Licenses

6,400

7,679

TOTAL EXPENSES

10,220

64,248

LOSS FROM OPERATION

10,220

64,248

NET EARNINGS/LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(10,220)

(60,048)

See accompanying notes.

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

31-May

28-Feb

2022

2022

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss)

(10,220)

(60,048)

Depreciation

-

-

(Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(5,057)

(8,310)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

(15,277)

(68,358)

Cash flows from investing activities

Additions to long term assets

-

-

Net cash provided (used) investing activities

-

-

Issuance of capital stock

-

98,662

Loans

15,169

(30,196)

Net cash provided (Used) in financing activities

15,169

68,466

Increase (decrease) in cash during period

(108)

108

Cash Balance at the beginning of the period

108

-

Cash Balance at the end of the period

(0)

108

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fansfrenzy Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 20:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
04:44pFANSFRENZY : Revised OTC Disclosure FFZY May 31st 2022
PU
07/06FANSFRENZY : Update on Anishinaabe Protector Foundation's Private Placement Agreement.
PU
06/13FANSFRENZY : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information for FFZY
PU
2018FansFrenzy to Release New Web Portal and Mobile Application
CI
2018Fansfrenzy Corporation will Change its Ticker to FFZY from HRRN.D
CI
2017HE-5 Resources Corp. has Changed its Name to FansFrenzy Corporation
CI
2017Fansfrenzy Corporation has Changed its Ticker to HRRND from HRRN
CI
More news
Chart FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fansfrenzy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Bernie Nicholls President