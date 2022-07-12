Fansfrenzy : Quarterly Report for period ending May 31st, 2022.
07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
MANAGEMENT REPORT
For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Management's Certification
Fansfrenzy Corporation's Management certifies that all corporate actions are performed in conformity with the Securities Exchange Commission policies and Pink Sheets disclosure policies, and that the Company is currently in good standing and up to date in its corporate reports in compliance with all applicable laws.
The accompanying consolidated unaudited financial statements and the notes thereto, present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Fansfrenzy Corporation and the results of its operations and cash flows for the periods presented, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, consistently applied.
These statements were produced internally and published for the benefit of the shareholders.
(Signature in file)
Bernie Nicholls
President
June 30, 2022
FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
As at May 31, 2022
31-May
28-Feb
2022
2022
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash or equivalent
-
108
-
108
Long Term Assets
Sponsorships
-
-
Intellectual Property
1,107,831
1,107,831
1,107,831
1,107,831
TOTAL ASSETS
1,107,831
1,107,939
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10,112
15,169
10,112
15,169
Long term liabilities
Loan payable
1,221,018
1,205,849
1,221,018
1,205,849
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common Stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized,
55,930,252 issued and outstanding
55,930
55,930
Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized
18,000,000 issued and outstanding
18,000
18,000
Additional paid in capital common stock
5,110,864
5,110,864
Accumulated deficit
(5,308,094)
(5,297,874)
(123,299)
(113,079)
1,107,831
1,107,939
FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF EARNINGS
For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
31-May
28-Feb
2022
2022
$
$
INCOME
-
4,200
-
4,200
EXPENSES
Lease
3,000
12,000
Travel Expense
-
-
Office & Administration
41
219
Telephone
29
150
Transfer Agent Fees
750
4,250
Legal Expense
-
2,550
Professional and consulting Fees
-
37,400
Taxes & Licenses
6,400
7,679
TOTAL EXPENSES
10,220
64,248
LOSS FROM OPERATION
10,220
64,248
NET EARNINGS/LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(10,220)
(60,048)
See accompanying notes.
FANSFRENZY CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF CASHFLOWS For the 1st Quarter ended May 31, 2022 (Unaudited)
31-May
28-Feb
2022
2022
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
(10,220)
(60,048)
Depreciation
-
-
(Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(5,057)
(8,310)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities
(15,277)
(68,358)
Cash flows from investing activities
Additions to long term assets
-
-
Net cash provided (used) investing activities
-
-
Issuance of capital stock
-
98,662
Loans
15,169
(30,196)
Net cash provided (Used) in financing activities
15,169
68,466
Increase (decrease) in cash during period
(108)
108
Cash Balance at the beginning of the period
108
-
Cash Balance at the end of the period
(0)
108
