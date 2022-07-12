Fansfrenzy : Revised OTC Disclosure FFZY May 31st 2022 07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines FANSFRENZY CORPORATION 10040 W. CHEYENNE AVE. SUITE 170-162 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA _______________________________ 514-773-7017 fansfrenzyinfo@gmail.com SIC Code 7900 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: May 31st, 2022. (the "Reporting Period") As of May 31st, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 55,930,252 Shares As of Prior Quarter Period End Date February 28th, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 55,930,252 Shares. As of Most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date February 28th, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 55,930,252 Shares. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 10 Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. FansFrenzy Corporation

Formerly HE-5 Resources Corporation until 8-2017

HE-5 Resources Corporation until 8-2017 Formerly Botaniex Inc. until 3-2006

3-2006 Formerly CortDev Inc. until 4-2005

4-2005 Formerly ProActive Computer Services, Inc. until 4-2004 The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The state of incorporation has always been Nevada and the Company is presently active and in good standing. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: N/A The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 10040 W. CHEYENNE AVE. SUITE 170-162 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 10 2) Security Information Trading symbol: FFZY Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON SHARES CUSIP: 307251 108 Par or stated value: 0.001 Total shares authorized: 900,000,000 as of date: May 31st, 2022. Total shares outstanding: 55,9300,252 as of date: May 31st, 2022. Number of shares in the Public Float2: 12,928,151 as of date: May 31st, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 587 as of date: May 31st, 2022. All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: FFZY Exact title and class of securities outstanding: PREFERRED SHARES CUSIP: 404155 20 2 Par or stated value: 0.001 Total shares authorized: 20,000,000 as of date: May 31st, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 18,000,000 as of date: May 31st, 2022 Transfer Agent Name: MANHATTAN TRANSFER REGISTRAR CO. Phone: 631-928-7656 Email: dcarlo@mtrco.com Address: 38B Sheep Pasture Road Port Jefferson, NY 11777 www.mtrco.com Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 10 Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date 28/02/2021 Common:53,444,552 Preferred:18,000,000 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 16/02/2021 New 2,250,000 Common 0.0025 Yes Bernie Nicholls Debt Restricted N/A Issuance Conversion 16/02/2021 New 6,500,000 Common 0.0025 Yes Nicolas Debt Restricted N/A Issuance Kanellopoulos Conversion 16/02/2021 New 1,750,000 Common 0.0025 Yes John Debt Restricted N/A Issuance Kaminaris Conversion Andreadakis 15/7/2021 New 1,281,700 Common 0.03 No Jean Matone Cash Restricted N/A Issuance 15/7/2021 New 404,000 Common 0.05 No Elio Marco Cash Restricted N/A Issuance Giordano 15/07/2021 New 80,000 Common 0.05 No Paul Naraine Cash Restricted N/A Issuance 01/08/2021 New 720,000 Common 0.05 No Paul Naraine Cash Restricted N/A Issuance Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date 31/05/2022 Common: 55,930,252 Preferred: 18,000,000 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 10 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Note Balance ($) Amount Accrued Date pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. Issuance at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: BERNIE NICHOLLS Title: PRESIDENT AND CEO Relationship to Issuer: PRESIDENT AND CEO 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. 