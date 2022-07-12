Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Fansfrenzy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFZY   US3072511088

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

(FFZY)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:06 2022-07-07 pm EDT
0.0749 USD   +15.23%
04:44pFANSFRENZY : Revised OTC Disclosure FFZY May 31st 2022
PU
07/06FANSFRENZY : Update on Anishinaabe Protector Foundation's Private Placement Agreement.
PU
06/13FANSFRENZY : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information for FFZY
PU
Fansfrenzy : Revised OTC Disclosure FFZY May 31st 2022

07/12/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

FANSFRENZY CORPORATION

10040 W. CHEYENNE AVE. SUITE 170-162

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

_______________________________

514-773-7017 fansfrenzyinfo@gmail.com

SIC Code 7900

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: May 31st, 2022.

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 31st, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

55,930,252 Shares

As of Prior Quarter Period End Date February 28th, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

55,930,252 Shares.

As of Most Recent Completed Fiscal Year End Date February 28th, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

55,930,252 Shares.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 10

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

  • FansFrenzy Corporation
  • Formerly HE-5 Resources Corporation until 8-2017
  • Formerly Botaniex Inc. until 3-2006
  • Formerly CortDev Inc. until 4-2005
  • Formerly ProActive Computer Services, Inc. until 4-2004

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The state of incorporation has always been Nevada and the Company is presently active and in good standing.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

10040 W. CHEYENNE AVE. SUITE 170-162

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 10

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

FFZY

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

COMMON SHARES

CUSIP:

307251 108

Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

900,000,000

as of date: May 31st, 2022.

Total shares outstanding:

55,9300,252

as of date: May 31st, 2022.

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

12,928,151

as of date: May 31st, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

587

as of date: May 31st, 2022.

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

FFZY

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

PREFERRED SHARES

CUSIP:

404155 20 2

Par or stated value:

0.001

Total shares authorized:

20,000,000

as of date: May 31st, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

18,000,000

as of date: May 31st, 2022

Transfer Agent

Name:

MANHATTAN TRANSFER REGISTRAR CO.

Phone:

631-928-7656

Email:

dcarlo@mtrco.com

Address: 38B Sheep Pasture Road

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

www.mtrco.com

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 10

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

Opening Balance

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date 28/02/2021

Common:53,444,552

Preferred:18,000,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

16/02/2021

New

2,250,000

Common

0.0025

Yes

Bernie Nicholls

Debt

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Conversion

16/02/2021

New

6,500,000

Common

0.0025

Yes

Nicolas

Debt

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Kanellopoulos

Conversion

16/02/2021

New

1,750,000

Common

0.0025

Yes

John

Debt

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Kaminaris

Conversion

Andreadakis

15/7/2021

New

1,281,700

Common

0.03

No

Jean Matone

Cash

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

15/7/2021

New

404,000

Common

0.05

No

Elio Marco

Cash

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Giordano

15/07/2021

New

80,000

Common

0.05

No

Paul Naraine

Cash

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

01/08/2021

New

720,000

Common

0.05

No

Paul Naraine

Cash

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Shares

Outstanding on

Date of This

Report:

Ending Balance

Ending Balance:

Date

31/05/2022

Common:

55,930,252

Preferred:

18,000,000

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 10

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  1. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

BERNIE NICHOLLS

Title:

PRESIDENT AND CEO

Relationship to Issuer:

PRESIDENT AND CEO

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fansfrenzy Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 20:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Bernie Nicholls President