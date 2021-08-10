Log in
FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT INC.

FansUnite Appoints Gaming Product Expert Michael Lee as Vice President of Gaming

08/10/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Michael Lee as Vice President of Gaming.

Lee will be responsible for directing FansUnite's efforts to launch new iGaming products, as well as crafting the Company's global strategy for distributing online casino solutions to the international gambling market.

Prior to joining FansUnite, Lee served as Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Gaming, a prominent gaming provider, where he oversaw the company's global business operations. Lee joined Genesis Gaming in January 2016 as Chief Product Officer, leading the development of Genesis Gaming's game delivery platform and overseeing an extensive portfolio of more than 100 gaming titles. During Lee's tenure, Genesis Gaming was short-listed for the 2019 EGR B2B "Innovation in Mobile" category. Additionally, Lee has held various senior management roles in international companies within the gaming and telecommunications industries.

"Our advanced betting solutions are a result of our state-of-the-art gaming software, and we are proud to appoint Michael Lee as the Vice President of Gaming to lead the development and growth of our casino operations," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "With Lee's extensive experience, we intend to build upon our strong technology backbone and prepare for future expansions across different betting jurisdictions around the world."

Following the recent appointment of Anna Smith as Head of Compliance, the addition of Michael Lee to FansUnite's management team is another significant step in the Company's plan to further strengthen its leadership team as it enters new betting jurisdictions.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite
ir@fansunite.com
(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite
scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite
darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED ‎OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-‎‎‎looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be ‎‎‎identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," ‎‎‎‎"anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain ‎‎‎and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to ‎‎‎future outlook and anticipated events such as; FansUnite's ability to ‎fulfill technology needs with its ‎platform; business development ‎plans of ‎FansUnite; legal framework; the Company's unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, ‎projections, ‎objectives, estimates ‎and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements ‎are based ‎on the Company's ‎estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and ‎other factors ‎that may cause the ‎actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ‎FansUnite to be ‎materially different from ‎those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or ‎forward-looking ‎information. Additional ‎information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the ‎Company's business ‎are contained under ‎the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering ‎Prospectus dated March 27, ‎‎2020 filed on its ‎issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related ‎to global pandemics, ‎including the novel ‎coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of ‎other viruses or ‎pathogens and influence ‎of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not ‎place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking ‎statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎statements in ‎this news release are made ‎as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not ‎undertake to ‎update or revise any forward-‎looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a ‎result of new ‎information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92645


© Newsfilecorp 2021
