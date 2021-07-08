FansUnite Appoints Prominent Gaming Industry Leader Anna Smith as Head of Compliance

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Anna Smith as the Head of Compliance.

With more than 10 years of gaming industry experience, Smith has built a successful career working in anti-money laundering, fraud detection, payments and investigations. For the last three years, she has held the role of a Money Laundering Reporting Officer at several well-recognized international gambling companies that operate in the U.K. and Malta jurisdictions. In addition, she has worked as a Fraud Analyst at bet365, an immensely popular British sports betting operator.

Smith will be responsible for ensuring that FansUnite's B2B and B2C operations comply with the licensing requirements and laws of each regulated market related to iGaming, sports betting and virtual casino. She will draw on her expertise to oversee all legal, compliance and regulatory risk matters at FansUnite as it enters new markets.

"We are pleased to welcome Anna Smith to the FansUnite team. Her role as the Head of Compliance represents a critical step for us in navigating the complex laws of each regional market," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "As part of FansUnite's expansion strategy to rapidly scale up in different betting jurisdictions, Anna will assist us in building a comprehensive compliance framework, enabling us to expand our global operations effectively within the boundaries of regulated betting."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

