FansUnite Entertainment Launches U.S. Expansion with GameCo LLC

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTC Pink: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment has signed a partnership agreement with Las Vegas based GameCo LLC, a pioneer in skill based iGaming products ("GameCo"). The partnership will introduce Askott Entertainments esports iGaming platform, Chameleon, to the US regulated market.

GameCo holds gaming licenses in almost thirty jurisdictions including, New Jersey and Nevada in the United States. Askott Entertainment will leverage this US license infrastructure by enabling GameCo to become an official reseller of the Chameleon esports betting platform to new and existing partners which will include U.S based casino operators. The partnership agreement will give the combined group an early mover advantage in the U.S. esports iGaming market. As the U.S. is one the most desirable and active gambling markets globally, having a presence in that jurisdiction is an integral part of the FansUnite strategy.

"With this newly launched partnership, we are able to showcase our turn-key white label iGaming solution while officially launching our technology into the burgeoning U.S. gaming market," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. "We are aware of the sizable market that the U.S. presents, and understand that esports is a key component to any traditional sportsbooks future betting offering. This partnership with GameCo is a significant inflection point for FansUnite and accelerates our plans to enter the US market by at least 6-12 months."

"GameCo was born from the founders' involvement in the esports industry and invented the category of skill-based Video Game Gambling™. We intend to carry our market leadership position in the U.S. regulated market and provide the industry's leading turkey, outsourced solution for casinos and sportsbooks to offer esports betting," said Blaine Graboyes, Co-Founder and CEO of GameCo. "Skill-based games and esports betting are one of the few growth opportunities in the U.S. and we believe Askott provides the most capable and innovative platform for offering iGaming and esports betting."

With the repeal of PASPA in 2018 any state is now allowed to legalize sports betting. Since that time more than $20 billion has been bet with U.S. sportsbooks1.

About GameCo

GameCo LLC is the foremost innovator and trailblazer in creating new, differentiated gaming products and experiences which are driving the growth in the digital and retail regulated casino industries. The inventor of the world's first skill-based Video Game Gambling Machine (VGM™), GameCo's omnichannel land-based and online platform combines the fun and interactivity of video games with the thrill and anticipation of gambling. The company's patent-pending GamersEdge™ technology allows a player's skill and strategy to impact the payout and winnings, while maintaining similar economics for the casino as traditional slots. Through its Video Game Gambling™ platform and gaming licenses in dozens of jurisdictions, GameCo enables game developers and publishers to distribute and monetize video games into the licensed gaming market and enables operators to attract and engage new, different customers. GameCo offers a wide portfolio of casino, sports, and core game genres in both single player and esports-style multiplayer formats for retail casinos, and through the iGameCo brand, for digital casinos with iGaming, and esports betting.

GameCo LLC is privately held and headquartered in Las Vegas with additional offices in New York City. GameCo is currently licensed to operate in more than twenty gaming jurisdictions, including Nevada.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, Chameleon Gaming Platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

