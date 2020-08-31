FansUnite Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Social Media Engagement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2020) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTC Pink: FUNFF), ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a technology company providing leading online gaming solutions, announces the launch of a 12 month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM for the purposes of targeting new potential investors that would be specifically interested in the Company's business model, as well as engaging current shareholders. The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

In 2019, AGORACOM surpassed 600 million page views, exceeded industry engagement metrics by over 400% and has served over 350 public companies.

The FansUnite HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live on August 31st and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/FansUniteEntertainment

The FansUnite HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The FansUnite discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/FansUniteEntertainment/forums/discussion

"As the global gaming market continues to grow, we are excited to see investor demand for the sector increasing," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. "We are in a position to execute on our strategy of becoming a global i-gaming leader and want to ensure that our story is being shared with a broader audience of investors through traditional and non-traditional marketing channels."

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis stated "The iGaming business is going to experience paradigm shifting growth this decade thanks to new technologies triggering the next stage of evolution. This will create significant opportunities for smaller, tech driven and fast growing companies like FansUnite, who is already establishing itself as the small cap iGaming super company. By going beyond simple gambling and attacking both sides of the iGaming market by offering both B2B and B2C platforms, FansUnite provides small cap investors with a great opportunity to participate in this industry for years to come. We're proud to be taking the FansUnite story to our audience and the world."

SHARES FOR SERVICES

$75,000 + HST to be paid via Shares For Services subject to regulatory approval including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE")

$15,000 + HST Shares For Services upon Commencement for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs





$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Third Month November 18, 2020





$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Sixth Month February 18, 2021





$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Ninth Month May 18, 2021





$15,000 + HST Shares For Services at end of Twelfth Month August 18, 2021

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined after the date that the Advertising Services are provided to FansUnite, and will be calculated using the closing price on each date above.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating Askott Entertainment, focusing on B2C and B2B esports products, the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events; the Company's ability to become a leading technology platform and a leader in the global I-gaming market, and to serve the gaming market; FansUnite's potential global footprint in the esports, sports betting and casino I-gaming industry; the potential growth of the Company and the gaming market; the increased number of betting options; the ability of the Company to scale its B2B arm and maintain its B2C platforms; the Company's unique portfolio of assets; exposure resulting from the Advertising Services provided by AGORACOM; the impact of the Advertising Services on brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors; receipt of required regulatory approval including the approval of the CSE; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

