FansUnite Launches Brand Partnership with Cash Live Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2021) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered a brand partnership with Cash Live Inc. ("Cash Live") to launch FansUnite branded live games on the Cash Live mobile app. FansUnite has a minority interest in Cash Live, a tech start-up that offers a new popular poker and social casino game show platform.

Cash Live is a free-to-play gaming app that is designed for mobile devices and features daily live-streamed poker game shows paying out real cash to its winners. After successfully completing the SnapChat Accelerator program, Cash Live has been launched on iOS devices in Canada, the United States and Mexico with live games 7 days a week, twice a day at 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm PT. A launch on Android is underway and is expected to be completed in 30 days.

Top-ranked professional poker players such as Phil Hellmuth, Antonio Esfandiari, Jeff Gross, Jonathan Duhamel, Brian Rast, Kevin Martin and Joey Ingram, have invested in Cash Live. In addition, the mobile app has well-known investors within the digital entertainment and technology sector such as the founders of Paradise Poker, the former CEO of Tinder and OkCupid, the senior VP of Product at Reddit, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CEO of Cheddar and most notably, Snap Inc.

The first branded FansUnite game will be available on Wednesday, May 12th at 6:00 pm PT and will play down to a winner in under 20 minutes. The Cash Live mobile app can be downloaded in the App Store: https://cashlivepoker.page.link/FansUnite

"Cash Live is a promising tech start-up that has built an impressive brand and technology platform," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "In furthering our strategy to be more actively involved in the rapid growth of the social betting industry, we are pleased to announce the partnership with Cash Live. Moving forward, we hope to see this mobile app emerge as a dominant player in the online poker game industry."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

Matt Jarvis, Chief Executive Officer of Cash Live

matt@cash.live

