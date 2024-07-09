Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2024) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 28, 2024. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 87,277,448, representing 24.27% of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company.

Set Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) for the ensuing year. The voting in relation to the number of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting, with the following voting results:

Number of Directors Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Votes AGAINST Percentage of Votes AGAINST Set at four (4) 71,306,372 82.172% 15,471,076 17.828%

Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 17, 2024, were duly elected as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders, with the following voting results:

Director Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Percentage of Votes WITHHELD Scott Burton 31,038,268 84.968% 5,491,252 15.032% James Keane 31,660,374 86.671% 4,869,146 13.329% Chris Grove 31,025,996 84.934% 5,503,524 15.066% Quinton Singleton 35,104,099 96.098% 1,425,421 3.902%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, with the following voting results:

Auditor Votes FOR Percentage of Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Percentage of Votes WITHHELD KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants 85,253,741 98.244% 1,523,707 1.756%

Detailed voting results for the Meeting were filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com on July 2, 2024.

ABOUT FANSUNITE ENTERTAINMENT INC.

FansUnite is a global sports entertainment and gaming company. Our business is focused on the regulated and lawful sports betting affiliate market which includes customer acquisition, retention, support and reactivation. FansUnite has established itself as a leader in the North American affiliate market through its subsidiary American Affiliate. AmAff is a North American omni-channel customer acquisition company, covering both retail and digital customer activation for sportsbooks, casinos, poker and fantasy sports platforms.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or ‎accuracy of the content of this news release.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216025