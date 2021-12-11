Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited
  News
  Summary
    1777   KYG3311L1041

FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED

(1777)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit's shares

12/11/2021 | 01:39am EST
Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings in Shenzhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings denied a claim by a creditor that a $96.98 million loan on which it missed a payment was secured by shares in its property management unit.

TFI Securities and Futures Ltd told Fantasia it was entitled to enforce the charge of 780 million shares in the unit, Colour Life Services Group, Fantasia said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Friday.

Fantasia shares, suspended since Nov. 29 pending inside information, will resume trading on Monday, it said.

The developer, which missed payment on $205.7 million in offshore notes that were due on Oct. 4, is one of number of indebted Chinese developers that have failed to make debt payments, sending shudders through global financial markets in recent months with fears of knock-on effects around the world.

Larger peers China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group, with the two largest piles of offshore debt in the country, missed offshore bond payment deadlines this week, prompting rating agency Fitch to downgrade them to "restricted default".

In the Friday filing, Fantasia said it has sold its interests in a Ninbgo development in eastern China for 200 million yuan ($31 million) in an effort to ease liquidity strains.

The developer said its major onshore unit reached agreement last month with holders of a 7.8% yuan bond due next year to extend the maturity to 2024, and pay the interest that had become due on Nov. 29 in stages.

Moody's withdrew its Fantasia ratings on Friday, citing insufficient information.

Late last month, Fantasia said a winding-up petition was filed against a unit related to a $149 million outstanding loan.

Chairman Pan Jun said in the company's WeChat account on Monday the firm had discussed an initial proposal on its overseas debt restructuring with its financial and legal adviser, and it was actively talking to 95% of the holders of its total $4 billion offshore bonds that it has identified.

Fantasia hired Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Sidley Austin as legal adviser in October.

($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -1.67% 1.77 End-of-day quote.-88.12%
COLOUR LIFE SERVICES GROUP CO., LIMITED -8.62% 1.06 End-of-day quote.-69.54%
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED -7.35% 0.315 End-of-day quote.-76.67%
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. -1.53% 99.46 Delayed Quote.47.94%
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD. 1.10% 0.92 End-of-day quote.-75.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.3771 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 759 M 3 417 M 3 417 M
Net income 2020 977 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2020 23 112 M 3 629 M 3 629 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
Yield 2020 4,39%
Capitalization 1 491 M 233 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 34 118
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jun Pan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xin Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Mu Guo Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Shing Kwok Independent Non-Executive Director
Jie Zeng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FANTASIA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LIMITED-76.67%233
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.40%35 980
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.59%32 014
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.79%31 750
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.37%28 604
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED15.78%27 516