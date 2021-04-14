Fantasia : EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Limited

花 樣 年 控 股 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1777)

EXEMPTED CONNECTED TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF SUBSIDIARY

The Board announces that on 14 April 2021, the Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Share Transfer Agreement with the Purchaser pursuant to which the Purchaser agreed to acquire from the Vendor the entire equity interest in the Target Company for a consideration of RMB30,199,900.

The Target Company is an insurance broker established in the PRC.

The Purchaser is a subsidiary of Colour Life. Colour Life is a connected subsidiary of the Company for the purpose of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules and the entering into of the Share Transfer Agreement constitutes a connected transaction for the Company.

As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Disposal are over 0.1% but less than 5%, the Disposal is subject to the notification and announcement requirements and exempted from the requirement of independent shareholders' approval under the Listing Rules.