Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Fanuc Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6954   JP3802400006

FANUC CORPORATION

(6954)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-16 am EDT
22875.00 JPY   -1.66%
07:08aABB invests in US robot factory as reshoring trend hots up
RE
03/14Fanuc Corporation Showcases Automated Warehouse Solutions At Promat 2023
CI
02/27Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, tech shares gain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ABB invests in US robot factory as reshoring trend hots up

03/16/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss power technology and automation group ABB is seen at the Swiss Economic Forum conference in Interlaken

ZURICH (Reuters) - ABB is expanding its main US robot factory as its customers there in the automotive, packaging and machinery industries confront a tight labour market as they bring production back home.

The Swiss engineering company, which competes with Japan's FANUC and Germany's Kuka, is spending $20 million boosting capacity at its Auburn Hills site in Michigan to meet demand spurred by the Biden administration's massive industrial stimulus package.

The United States is the third largest in the global robotics market, which is worth around $50 billion per year according to estimates by ABB and the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

Rapid growth is expected as US companies bring production closer to home to avoid logistic log jams which have gummed up supply chains since the global pandemic.

"After the most intense shocks to the industry, including COVID, the semi conductor shortage, and then the Ukraine war, businesses all want to become more resilient," said Sami Atiya, the head of ABB's Robotics and Discrete Automation division.

"In terms of critical parts of long supply chains, the more production you can bring closer to your home, the more resilient you become," he told Reuters in an interview.

A survey by ABB last year showed 70% of North American businesses suffered supply chain disruptions in the last year.

As a result 37% of businesses wanted to bring their businesses back to the United States, while 33% were looking at near shoring - bringing it closer to the country.

A tight labour market and rising wages make robots more attractive.

"There is a huge shortage of skilled labour in the U.S," said Atiya. "With an aging population, that gap is widening."

Robots were now easier to use, making them attractive to smaller and medium sized business like bakeries, he added.

The IFR expects the numbers of industrial robots installed each year in the Americas to expand by an average of 8% per year over the next three years, much faster than Europe which will see growth at 1%.

China and Japan, the two biggest markets for robots, will grow at around 8%, IFR said.

"The U.S. market is particularly interesting because it is more open to foreign businesses because it does not have its own domestic brands," said IFR general secretary Susanne Bieller.

"That's different to China where they are trying to develop their own and Japan which is dominated by its own players."

The Biden Administration's $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which includes major provisions to cut carbon emission, boost domestic production and manufacturing, was not a direct factor behind ABB's investment, the executive said.

Still, the act, along with the $52 billion semiconductor manufacturing program, could boost demand.

Companies like Siemens and Audi have spoken about large investments in the United States on the back of the Biden stimulus, while chip manufacturers like IBM Corp and Micron have also announced new production sites.

"The potential for growth in the industrial robots market is huge," Atiya said. "We see double digit growth for the U.S. market over the next few years and don't see any reason why this will change."

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 0.48% 29.43 Delayed Quote.4.45%
FANUC CORPORATION -1.66% 22875 Delayed Quote.17.27%
SIEMENS AG 0.12% 138.12 Delayed Quote.6.53%
All news about FANUC CORPORATION
07:08aABB invests in US robot factory as reshoring trend hots up
RE
03/14Fanuc Corporation Showcases Automated Warehouse Solutions At Promat 2023
CI
02/27Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, tech shares gain
RE
02/27Nomura Upgrades Fanuc to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 26,000 Yen From 20,7..
MT
02/20FANUC CORPORATION has been chosen as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators for 2023, in ..
AQ
02/03Tranche Update on Fanuc Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 24, 2022.
CI
01/30Jefferies Adjusts Fanuc's Price Target to 26,000 Yen From 24,300 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/30Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street gains to end at over 1-month high
RE
01/29Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, U.S. events in focus
RE
01/11Japan's Nikkei rallies to 2-week high led by robot makers; Uniqlo owner gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FANUC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 840 B 6 337 M 6 337 M
Net income 2023 167 B 1 258 M 1 258 M
Net cash 2023 570 B 4 299 M 4 299 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,7x
Yield 2023 2,26%
Capitalization 4 433 B 33 455 M 33 455 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
EV / Sales 2024 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 8 675
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart FANUC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Fanuc Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FANUC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23 260,00 JPY
Average target price 25 826,84 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Yamaguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Gonda Director & Vice President
Yoshiharu Inaba Chairman
Hiroyuki Uchida Senior Managing Director
Masato Ono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FANUC CORPORATION17.27%33 455
ATLAS COPCO AB-2.91%52 822
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION7.75%40 217
SANDVIK AB5.65%23 471
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.20%22 739
INGERSOLL RAND INC.1.30%21 434