Construction's 'perfect storm' is a boon for ABB's robots

05/20/2021 | 01:02am EDT
ZURICH(Reuters) - ABB is looking to tap into a skilled labour shortage in the fast-growing construction sector to help drive the post-pandemic recovery of its robotics business and diversification from the automotive industry, the head of the division said.

The Swiss engineering group's robotics business has been hit by the downturn in recent years in the auto sector, traditionally its biggest customer, as carmakers suffered falling sales and it quit low-margin businesses.

Construction offers new opportunities, especially with massive infrastructure programmes planned to revive the global economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

"The construction industry is facing the perfect storm," said Sami Atiya, president of Robotics & Discrete Automation at ABB. "There is huge demand for affordable housing and more sustainable solutions, and a shortage of skilled labour.

"We have seen over the last 18 months a huge interest in automation from the construction industry."

Some 81% of companies have said they will start using or increase their use of construction robots in the next 10 years, according to an ABB survey of 1,900 construction firms in Europe, China and the United States.

ABB is working on projects including using robots to install elevators for Switzerland's Schindler and automating the production of components for prefabricated modular homes.

Its robots are also used at building sites to weld together steel reinforcement baskets to strengthen buildings. ABB competes with Japan's FANUC and Germany's Kuka in the global industrial robots market estimated to be worth $45 billion per year.

While ABB Robotics sales in the automotive market are estimated to grow by 3% to 5% in the coming years, Atiya said he expected them to grow by 20%-30% per year in the construction industry.

"Construction is where automotive was about 50 years ago in terms of the density of robots and automation," he said. "It's coming from a lower base, but it is going to grow much faster."

Systems - which include robots, peripherals and software - can cost from $100,000 to $1 million. Selling these to construction customers can lead to higher profits for ABB Robotics, Atiya said.

He declined to give a figure for profitability in construction robots, but said margins were "well within" his division's target range for operational EBITA of 15%, up from 11.9% in 2019.

"I am absolutely confident that we will perform better than the market. Double-digit sales growth over the next three years is what we are aiming for, and we have had a very good start in 2021."

He expected a recovery in the Americas and Europe, after orders fell in the first quarter, and the "fantastic growth" in China to continue.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD -2.96% 29.53 Delayed Quote.19.51%
FANUC CORPORATION -0.97% 25010 End-of-day quote.-1.38%
KUKA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 2.77% 52 Delayed Quote.38.67%
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG -0.84% 259.7 Delayed Quote.8.84%
SKANSKA AB -1.81% 233.5 Delayed Quote.11.35%
Financials
Sales 2021 535 B 4 905 M 4 905 M
Net income 2021 90 052 M 825 M 825 M
Net cash 2021 565 B 5 179 M 5 179 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,4x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 4 797 B 44 132 M 43 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 164
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 29 810,53 JPY
Last Close Price 25 010,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenji Yamaguchi President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshihiro Gonda CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Yoshiharu Inaba Chairman
Hiroyuki Uchida Representative Director, CTO & Executive VP
Masato Ono Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FANUC CORPORATION-1.38%44 132
ATLAS COPCO AB22.63%72 418
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.21%40 151
SANDVIK AB14.75%34 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.16.82%34 216
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED23.96%32 366