(TRANSLATION) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Securities code: 6954) June 6, 2024 To Our Shareholders (Commencement of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024) Kenji Yamaguchi Representative Director President FANUC CORPORATION 3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura, Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture Notice of Convocation of The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Dear Shareholders, We are pleased to announce that the 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of FANUC CORPORATION will be held as described below. In convening the meeting, the Company has taken the electronic provision measure for information included in the Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (Electronic Provision Measures Matters). Electronic Provision Measures Matters are posted on the Company's website as "Notice of Convocation of The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" and "Supplementary Materials to the Notice of Convocation of The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders." Please access the Company's website below and check the Matters. The Company's website: https://fanuc.co.jp/en/ir/meeting/index.html In addition to the above website, Electronic Provision Measures Matters are also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) website. Please access the TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search) below, enter the Company's name (FANUC) or the securities code (6954) for search, and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to check the Matters. TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show If you are unable to attend the meeting on the day, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or by the Voting Rights Exercise Form. Please review the Reference Materials for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. (Japan time), Wednesday, June 26, 2024. [Exercise of voting rights by Voting Rights Exercise Form] Please indicate your votes for or against each of the proposals in the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form to us by the above-mentioned deadline. [Exercise of voting rights by electronic methods (the Internet)] Please access the website (https://www.tosyodai54.net) and enter your votes for or against each of the proposals in accordance with the guidance on the screen by the above-mentioned deadline. If you have any questions, please contact the administrator of FANUC CORPORATION's shareholder register, Tokyo Securities Transfer Agent Co., Ltd. (Phone: 0120-88-0768).

Description 1. Date: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 10:00 a.m. 2. Place: FANUC Forum, FANUC Headquarters, 3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura, Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture 3. Agenda of the Meeting Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated Matters to be reported: financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 55th fiscal year (from Matters to be resolved: April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024). Item 1: Dividends of Surplus Item 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 4. Other Matters Determined Concerning the General Meeting of Shareholders If voting rights are exercised by both the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and the electronic method, the votes exercised by the electronic method shall be effective. If voting rights are exercised twice or more by electronic methods, the votes last exercised shall be effective. If there is no indication of a vote for or against a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, this shall be treated as a vote for the proposal. END - When attending the meeting on the day, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.

Please note that only shareholders eligible to exercise voting rights will be allowed inside the venue, and other persons, such as proxies who are not shareholders and persons accompanying shareholders, will not be permitted to enter (excluding persons accompanying shareholders with physical handicaps).

In the event of any revision to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, such Matters before and after the revision will be posted on the abovementioned Company website and TSE website.

This document also serves as the document stating Electronic Provision Measures Matters based on the request for delivery of documents.

Reference Material for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Item 1 Dividends of Surplus Our basic policy of distributing profits to shareholders is as follows: (Announced on April 24, 2019) Share buybacks Cancellation of treasury shares Based on the above basic policy, we propose to pay the year-end dividend for this fiscal year as follows, which makes the consolidated payout ratio, including the interim dividend paid in December 2023, at 60%. The dividend for the full fiscal year will be ¥84.14 per share, in total with the dividend for the first half of the fiscal year that has been paid in December, 2023 (¥40.26 per share), resulting in ¥43.88 per share for the second half. Type of dividend asset Cash Allocation of dividend assets to shareholders and total amount of allocation ¥43.88 per share of common stock (dividend payout ratio (Consolidated): 60.0%) Total amount of payout: ¥41,495,031,651 Effective date of dividend payment June 28, 2024

Item 2 Election of Seven (7) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The term of office of the seven (7) Directors (except for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the conclusion of the meeting. Therefore, we propose to elect seven (7) Directors (except for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members). The seven (7) candidates for Directors (except for Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) are as follows: Candidates' Attendance Name Position and responsibilities at the Company at the Board number of Directors meetings 1 Yoshiharu Inaba Renominated Director, Chairman 100% (12 of 12) 2 Kenji Yamaguchi Renominated Representative Director, 100% President and CEO (12 of 12) Director, Senior Managing Officer and 3 Ryuji Sasuga Renominated CFO 100% General Manager, Corporate Finance & (10 of 10) Facility Planning Division Manager, Secretary Department Director of the Company 100% 4 Michael J. Cicco Renominated President and CEO, FANUC America (12 of 12) Corporation 5 Naoko Yamazaki Renominated Outside Director Director 100% Independent Director (12 of 12) 6 Hiroto Uozumi Renominated Outside Director Director 100% Independent Director (12 of 12) 7 Yoko Takeda Renominated Outside Director Director 100% Independent Director (10 of 10)

Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 1 April 1973 Joined Isuzu Motors Limited 65,090 shares September 1983 Joined the Company June 1989 Appointed Director of the Company June 1992 Appointed Senior Vice President (Director) of the Company June 1995 Appointed Executive Vice President (Director) of the Company May 2001 Appointed Senior Executive Vice President (Representative Director) of the Company June 2003 Appointed President (Representative Director) of the Company June 2016 Appointed Chairman and CEO (Representative Director) of the Yoshiharu Inaba Company (July 23, 1948) April 2019 Appointed Chairman (Representative Director) of the Company June 2023 Appointed Chairman (Director) of the Company (to the present) Renominated (Significant concurrent posts of other entities) Outside Director, TOPCON CORPORATION Chairman, Japan Machine Tool Builders' Association (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) 100% (12 of 12) (Reason for nomination as candidate) Yoshiharu Inaba has led the management of the Company since he was appointed President and CEO (Representative Director) in June 2003, and has served as Chairman (Director) since 2016. In order to benefit from his experiences and deep insights in management decision-making and supervision of the Company, his reappointment as Director is proposed. Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 2 April 1993 Joined the Company 38,560 shares June 2008 Appointed Executive Vice President (Director) of the Company February 2012 Appointed Senior Executive Vice President (Director) of the Company October 2013 Appointed Senior Executive Vice President (Representative Director) of the Company June 2016 Appointed President and COO (Representative Director) of the Company April 2019 Appointed President and CEO (Representative Director) of the Company (to the present) Kenji Yamaguchi (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) (August 6, 1968) 100% (12 of 12) Renominated (Reason for nomination as candidate) Kenji Yamaguchi has been involved in research and development, manufacturing, production engineering and sales, and by having played an important role in each of these fields, he is rich in experience. He currently leads the management of the Company as President and CEO (Representative Director). In order to benefit from his experiences and deep insights in management decision-making and supervision of the Company, his reappointment as Director is proposed.

Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 3 April 1992 Joined the Company 7,270 shares April 2004 Appointed Director & Manager, Finance & Accounting Department of Fanuc Europe GmbH January 2010 Appointed Director & CFO of FANUC Europe Corporation March 2012 Joined LIXIL Corporation Seconded to Permasteelisa S.p.A Group Financial Control Manager April 2015 Rejoined the Company Manager, Group Companies Support Department of the Company Ryuji Sasuga July 2015 Manager, Secretary Department of the Company (to the present) (March 10, 1969) June 2017 Appointed Managing Officer of the Company Renominated July 2021 General Manager, Corporate Finance Division of the Company June 2022 Appointed Senior Managing Officer and CFO of the Company June 2023 Appointed Senior Managing Officer (Director) and CFO of the Company (to the present) July 2023 General Manager, Corporate Finance & Facility Planning Division of the Company (to the present) (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) 100% (10 of 10) (Reason for nomination as candidate) Ryuji Sasuga has engaged in accounting operations at the Company and its overseas subsidiaries, and is currently involved in accounting, public relations, and shareholder relations, etc. as General Manager of the Corporate Finance & Facility Planning Division, and he has worked to strengthen our financial position as CFO. In order to benefit from his experiences and deep insights in management decision-making and supervision of the Company, his reappointment as Director is proposed. Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 4 August 1999 Joined FANUC America Corporation ("FAC") 2,790 shares November 2015 Appointed Vice President (Director) of FAC April 2016 Appointed President and COO (Director) of FAC June 2016 Appointed Managing Officer of the Company July 2016 Appointed President and CEO (Director) of FAC (to the June 2017 present) Appointed Senior Managing Officer of the Company June 2020 Appointed Director of the Company (to the present) Michael J. Cicco (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) (October 16, 1976) 100% (12 of 12) Renomniated (Reason for nomination as candidate) Michael J. Cicco currently serves as President and CEO of FANUC America Corporation, a subsidiary responsible for the Company's business in the Americas, and has contributed to its growth and development. In order to benefit from his experiences and deep insights in management decision- making and supervision of the Company, his reappointment as Director is proposed.

Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 5 April 1996 Joined the National Space Development Agency of Japan 0 shares (currently Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)) September 2001 Authorized as an astronaut to board the International Space April 2010 Station Served as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Discovery, and engaged the mission of assembling the International Space March 2016 Station (STS-131(19A)) Appointed Outside Director of Nabtesco Corporation September 2017 Appointed Outside Director of OPTORUN Co., Ltd. (to the June 2018 present) Appointed Outside Director of TOPCON CORPORATION (to Naoko Yamazaki July 2018 the present) Appointed Representative Director of Space Port Japan (December 27, 1970) Association (to the present) June 2020 Outside Director Appointed Director of the Company (to the present) Independent Director June 2021 Appointed President of Young Astronauts Club - Japan (to the Renominated present) (Significant concurrent posts of other entities) Representative Director of Space Port Japan Association President of Young Astronauts Club - Japan Outside Director of OPTORUN Co., Ltd. Outside Director of TOPCON CORPORATION (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) 100% (12 of 12) (Reason for nomination as candidate and expected role) Naoko Yamazaki has extensive knowledge of advanced aerospace engineering and manned spacecraft systems, including robotic arms, as an engineer. She is well versed in science and technology, as well as risk management including crisis management, and has experienced extremely challenging environments as an astronaut. With her wealth of experience and insight, she has appropriately executed her duties as Outside Director in providing the Company with supervision over and advice on the Company's business. We expect that she will continue to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors from an independent position. The Company has no business transactions with Space Port Japan Association, at which Naoko Yamazaki serves as Representative Director, or with Young Astronauts Club - Japan, at which she serves as President. Therefore, there is no risk of her independence being affected by this position. As mentioned above, Naoko Yamazaki has continued to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors from an independent position. Thus her reappointment as Outside Director is proposed. In addition, the Company has appointed Outside Director Naoko Yamazaki as an Independent Director as defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has duly notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Her term of office as Outside Director of the Company will have been four (4) years at the conclusion of the coming shareholder meeting.

Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 6 April 1975 Joined Hitachi, Ltd. 500 shares April 2003 General Manager of Nuclear Power Systems Production Division, Nuclear Systems Division, Power and Industrial Systems Group, Hitachi, Ltd. April 2004 Deputy General Manager of Hitachi Works, Power Systems Group and Vice Division Director, Nuclear Power Systems Production, Hitachi, Ltd. April 2005 Deputy General Manager of Air-Conditioning Systems Division, Hitachi Plant Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. July 2007 Appointed Executive Vice President of Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. Hiroto Uozumi April 2011 Appointed President and Representative Director of Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. (March 10, 1953) April 2013 Appointed Vice President and Executive Officer, Hitachi, Ltd. Outside Director April 2015 Appointed Chairman of the Board of Hitachi-GE Nuclear Independent Director Energy, Ltd. April 2017 Senior Corporate Officer of Nuclear Energy Business Unit, Renominated Hitachi, Ltd. April 2020 Senior Corporate Officer of Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation June 2021 Appointed President & CEO of Atomic Energy Association (to June 2022 the present) Appointed Director of the Company (to the present) (Significant concurrent posts of other entities) President & CEO of Atomic Energy Association (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) 100% (12 of 12) (Reason for nomination as candidate and expected role) Hiroto Uozumi has a background in planning and designing nuclear power systems and manufacturing major equipment as the Head of nuclear power business at Hitachi, Ltd. He is familiar with manufacturing and company management due to his experience holding important positions at Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd. In addition, as the Company aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050, it is expected that his knowledge of power and energy systems, as well as decarbonization, will be utilized. With his wealth of experience and insight, he has appropriately executed his duties as Outside Director in providing the Company with supervision over and advice on the Company's business. We expect that he will continue to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors from an independent position. The Company has no business transactions with the Atomic Energy Association, at which Hiroto Uozumi serves as President & CEO. Therefore, there is no risk of his independence being affected by this position. As mentioned above, Hiroto Uozumi has continued to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors from an independent position. Thus his reappointment as Outside Director is proposed. In addition, the Company has appointed Outside Director Hiroto Uozumi as an Independent Director as defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has duly notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange. His term of office as Outside Director of the Company will have been two (2) years at the conclusion of the coming shareholder meeting.

Candidates' Name Personal history, position and responsibilities Number of shares of the Company number (Date of birth) held by candidate 7 April 1994 Joined Bank of Japan 0 shares April 2009 Joined Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. April 2012 Chief Researcher, Center for Policy and the Economy, Chief Economist of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. October 2015 Deputy General Manager, Center for Policy and the Economy, Chief Economist of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. October 2017 General Manager, Center for Policy and the Economy, Chief October 2020 Economist of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. Deputy General Manager, Planning and Administration Office, Think Tank Unit Yoko Takeda General Manager, Center for Policy and the Economy, Chief (April 13, 1971) Economist of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. December 2021 Appointed Research Fellow (to the present) Outside Director October 2022 Deputy General Manager, Think Tank Unit Independent Director General Manager, Planning and Administration Office, Think Renominated Tank Unit General Manager, Center for Policy and the Economy, Chief Economist of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. June 2023 Appointed Outside Director of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (to the present) October 2023 Appointed Director of the Company (to the present) Appointed Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (to the present) General Manager, Think Tank Unit of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. (to the present) (Significant concurrent posts of other entities) Executive Officer and Research Fellow, General Manager, Think Tank Unit of Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. Outside Director of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Attendance at the Board of Directors meetings held during this period) 100% (10 of 10) (Reason for nomination as candidate and expected role) Yoko Takeda has extensive knowledge of economic and financial conditions, having conducted research analysis of finance and the economy, and made various policy proposals at Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. In addition, she has various other experiences, including activities such as government commissioner on the Industrial Structure Council, etc. With her wealth of experience and insight, she has appropriately executed her duties as Outside Director in providing the Company with supervision over and advice on the Company's business. We expect that she will continue to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors from an independent position. The Company has no business transactions with Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc., at which Yoko Takeda serves as Executive Officer, etc. Therefore, there is no risk of her independence being affected by this position. As mentioned above, Yoko Takeda has continued to contribute to the Company's Board of Directors from an independent position. Thus her reappointment as Outside Director is proposed. In addition, the Company has appointed Outside Director Yoko Takeda as an Independent Director as defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has duly notified the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Her term of office as Outside Director of the Company will have been one (1) year at the conclusion of the coming shareholder meeting. Notes: Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, and Yoko Takeda are candidates for Outside Directors. We have entered into an agreement with Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, and Yoko Takeda limiting their liability for damages as defined under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. We have entered into a directors and officers liability insurance agreement with an insurance company. The agreement covers damages that may arise due to the insured directors and officers assuming liability for their execution of duties, or receiving a claim for the pursuit of such liability. All candidates for Directors shall be included as an insured under the said insurance agreement, which is to be retained with the same terms and conditions at the next renewal. While Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, and Yoko Takeda were in office as Outside Directors of the Company, it was discovered that ROBOCUT (wire electric discharge machine), which the Company manufactures and sells, might have been tested under conditions that do not comply with the