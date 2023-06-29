June 29, 2023

To Our Shareholders

Kenji Yamaguchi

Representative Director

President

FANUC CORPORATION

3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura,

Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

Resolutions of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We take pleasure in informing you that the following items were reported and resolved, respectively, at our 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Matters to be reported:

Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 54th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023).

Matters to be resolved:

Item 1: Dividends of Surplus

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Resolved that the second half dividend be paid at the rate of ¥271.64 per share.

Item 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 7 persons were elected:

Yoshiharu Inaba, Kenji Yamaguchi, Ryuji Sasuga, Michael J. Cicco, Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, Yoko Takeda

Item 3: Election of Four (4) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 4 persons were elected:

Toshiya Okada, Hidetoshi Yokoi, Mieko Tomita, Shigeo Igashima

End