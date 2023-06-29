June 29, 2023

To Our Shareholders

Kenji Yamaguchi

Representative Director

President

FANUC CORPORATION

3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura,

Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

Resolutions of the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We take pleasure in informing you that the following items were reported and resolved, respectively, at our 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Matters to be reported:

Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 54th fiscal year (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023).

Matters to be resolved:

Item 1: Dividends of Surplus

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Resolved that the second half dividend be paid at the rate of ¥271.64 per share.

Item 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 7 persons were elected:

Yoshiharu Inaba, Kenji Yamaguchi, Ryuji Sasuga, Michael J. Cicco, Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, Yoko Takeda

Item 3: Election of Four (4) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 4 persons were elected:

Toshiya Okada, Hidetoshi Yokoi, Mieko Tomita, Shigeo Igashima

End

Notice Concerning Implementation of New Management System

(After the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company and Audit and Supervisory Committee, convened after the 54th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

Director

Post

Name

Director

Yoshiharu Inaba

Chairman

Representative Director

Kenji Yamaguchi

President

Director

Ryuji Sasuga

Director

Michael J. Cicco

Director

Naoko Yamazaki

Director

Hiroto Uozumi

Director

Yoko Takeda

Director (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee

Toshiya Okada

Members)

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Hidetoshi Yokoi

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Mieko Tomita

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Shigeo Igashima

Managing Officer

Post

Name

Chairman

Yoshiharu Inaba

President and CEO

Kenji Yamaguchi

Executive Managing Officer

Yoshihiro Gonda

Executive Managing Officer

Hiroshi Noda

Executive Managing Officer

Kiyonori Inaba

Executive Managing Officer

Tetsuya Kosaka

Executive Managing Officer

Shinichi Tanzawa

Senior Managing Officer

Takayuki Ito

Senior Managing Officer

Yasusuke Iwashita

Senior Managing Officer

Satoshi Takatsugi

Senior Managing Officer

Tomoaki Ishibe

Senior Managing Officer

Kenichiro Abe

Senior Managing Officer

Seigo Kato

Senior Managing Officer and CISO

Shunsuke Matsubara

Senior Managing Officer and CFO

Ryuji Sasuga

Senior Managing Officer

Mitsuyuki Taniguchi

Managing Officer

Akihiko Fujimoto

Managing Officer

Yuichi Endo

Managing Officer

Masamoto Fukuda

Managing Officer

Naoki Shimada

Managing Officer

Tatsuo Shinohara

