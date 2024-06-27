June 27, 2024
To Our Shareholders
Kenji Yamaguchi
Representative Director
President
FANUC CORPORATION
3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura,
Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture
Resolutions of the 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We take pleasure in informing you that the following items were reported and resolved, respectively, at our 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.
Matters to be reported:
Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Committee for the 55th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
Matters to be resolved:
Item 1: Dividends of Surplus
Approved and passed as originally proposed.
Resolved that the second half dividend be paid at the rate of ¥43.88 per share.
Item 2: Election of Seven (7) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 7 persons were elected:
Yoshiharu Inaba, Kenji Yamaguchi, Ryuji Sasuga, Michael J. Cicco, Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, Yoko Takeda
End
Notice Concerning Implementation of New Management System
(After the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company and Audit and Supervisory Committee, convened after the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)
Director
Post
Name
Director
Yoshiharu Inaba
Chairman
Representative Director
Kenji Yamaguchi
President
Director
Ryuji Sasuga
Director
Michael J. Cicco
Director
Naoko Yamazaki
Director
Hiroto Uozumi
Director
Yoko Takeda
Director (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee
Toshiya Okada
Members)
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Hidetoshi Yokoi
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Mieko Tomita
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Shigeo Igashima
Managing Officer
Post
Name
Chairman
Yoshiharu Inaba
President and CEO
Kenji Yamaguchi
Executive Managing Officer
Yoshihiro Gonda
Executive Managing Officer
Hiroshi Noda
Senior Managing Officer
Yasusuke Iwashita
Senior Managing Officer
Tomoaki Ishibe
Senior Managing Officer
Satoshi Takatsugi
Senior Managing Officer
Kenichiro Abe
Senior Managing Officer
Seigo Kato
Senior Managing Officer and CFO
Ryuji Sasuga
Senior Managing Officer
Mitsuyuki Taniguchi
Managing Officer
Yuichi Endo
Managing Officer
Masamoto Fukuda
Managing Officer
Naoki Shimada
Managing Officer
Tatsuo Shinohara
Managing Officer
Jon Ebina
