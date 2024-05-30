(TRANSLATION)
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of
any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Supplementary Materials to the Notice of Convocation of
The 55th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
- Matters Related to Business Report
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets
- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Non-ConsolidatedStatement of Changes in Net Assets
- Notes to the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
FANUC CORPORATION
1
1. Matters Related to Business Report
(1) Directors of the Company
Overview of the limitation of liability agreements
The Company has entered into agreements with Outside Directors, Naoko Yamazaki, Hiroto Uozumi, Yoko Takeda, Hidetoshi Yokoi, Mieko Tomita and Shigeo Igashima, limiting their liability for damages as defined under Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, in accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. The amount of the limit of liabilities for damages under such agreement shall be the amount of the minimum limit stipulated by laws and regulations.
(2) Accounting Auditor
1) Name of Accounting Auditor Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
2) Amount of fees, etc. paid to the Accounting Auditor in the fiscal year under review
(a) Amount of fees, etc. as Accounting Auditor:
47 million yen
(b) Total amount of cash and other proprietary benefits payable by the Company
and its subsidiaries:
47 million yen
Notes 1. The amount of auditing fees is not distinguished under the auditing agreement concluded between the Company and the Accounting Auditor with respect to audits under the Companies Act and the audits under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Therefore, the amount in (a) represents the sum of the fees for such audits.
- The overseas subsidiaries of the Company are subject to audits by audit firms other than the Accounting Auditor of the Company.
-
The reason for the approval by the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the amount of fees, etc. paid to the Accounting Auditor
In addition to obtaining the necessary documents and receiving reports from the Directors, the related internal divisions and the Accounting Auditor, the Audit and Supervisory Committee examined the audit plans and the status of audit execution of the previous fiscal year as well as the basis for calculating the estimated fees, etc. for the fiscal year under review based on the "Practical Guidelines on Cooperation with Accounting Auditors" released by the Japan Audit & Supervisory Board Members Association, and has determined that the fee levels are reasonable and has consented to the amount of fees, etc.
- Policy of determining dismissal or non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor
The Company shall propose non-reappointment of the Accounting Auditor to the general meeting of shareholders by resolution of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, as a general rule, in cases where it is deemed difficult for the Accounting Auditor to execute audits in an appropriate manner, in addition to dismissal of the Accounting Auditor by the Audit and Supervisory Committee based on the provisions of Article 340 of the Companies Act.
- System to ensure the appropriateness of business activities (internal control system)
An overview of the resolution by the Board of Directors of the system to ensure the appropriateness of business activities is as follows.
- System to ensure that duties of the Company's Directors and employees are performed in compliance with laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation :
Education on laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation and other internal rules shall be provided to the Directors and employees and other measures shall be taken to ensure that duties of Directors and employees are performed in compliance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation.
- System to ensure that duties of the Company's Directors and employees are performed in compliance with laws and regulations and the Company's Articles of Incorporation :
2
-
Rules and other systems concerning management of the Company's exposure to the risk of loss :
The Company has established a Risk Management Committee and has created risk management policies in order to handle potential risks which may obstruct the continuation of the Company's business, increase in the Company's value, or sustainable development of the Company's activities, and shall engage in appropriate risk management under the supervision of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Internal Audit Department, which directly reports to the President of the Company, shall conduct internal audits regarding the status of risk management.
- System to ensure that duties of the Company's Directors are performed efficiently :
The Managing Officer System shall be introduced to ensure that duties of the Directors will be performed efficiently according to the internal rules providing for the organizational structure, division of duties, official authority, etc.
-
System for the storage and management of information concerning the performance of duties of the Company's Directors :
Information concerning the performance of duties of the Directors shall be recorded and stored in accordance with the internal rules. Directors shall be able to access such information at any time.
- System to ensure the appropriateness of operations in the corporate group consisting of the Company and its subsidiaries :
The Company will strive to enhance corporate governance in our corporate group by thoroughly disseminating the group's code of conduct applied to our corporate group. Regarding important matters pertaining to the management of the Company's subsidiaries, prior approval shall be requested or a report shall be submitted to the Company, according to the "FANUC Group Company Regulations." Each subsidiary shall individually endeavor to implement proper and efficient management, but as the parent company, the Company shall provide guidance and supervision through relevant departments including the Internal Audit Department, in order to enforce the effectiveness of the corporate group's risk management and compliance, as deemed necessary.
- Matters concerning employees who are to assist the Audit and Supervisory Committee in its duties and matters concerning the effectiveness of instructions to such employees :
- The Secretariat of the Audit and Supervisory Committee shall be established to assist in the duties of the Committee.
- The employees belonging to the Secretariat of the Audit and Supervisory Committee shall assist in the duties of the Audit and Supervisory Committee according to the instructions of the Committee. Further, when an employee belonging to the Secretariat of the Audit and Supervisory Committee receives any instruction from the Committee relating to its duties, he/she shall be free from the command and control of any Director or employee other than the Directors who are the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members with respect to such work so instructed.
- The employees belonging to the Secretariat of the Audit and Supervisory Committee have a confidentiality obligation regarding the content of instructions given by the Committee or a member of the Committee.
- Matters concerning the independence of the employees who are to assist the Audit and Supervisory Committee :
- The Audit and Supervisory Committee (or if the Committee nominates a specific member of the Committee, such member of the Committee) shall be consulted in advance regarding personnel affairs such as recruitment, transfer, performance appraisal, etc., of the employees belonging to the Secretariat of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
- Directors and employees shall pay attention not to impede the independence of the employees belonging to the Secretariat of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
- System for reporting to the Audit and Supervisory Committee :
- Directors and employees shall provide an appropriate report promptly upon any request for reporting on matters relating to the execution of business made by the Audit and Supervisory Committee or any member of the Committee nominated by the Committee.
3
- Directors and employees shall immediately report the details of any matter they discover which may seriously affect the business or financial conditions of the Company or its subsidiaries to the Audit and Supervisory Committee or any member of the Committee nominated by the Committee.
- No person who provides a report as under (i) or (ii) above shall be treated disadvantageously due to such reporting.
- System to otherwise ensure that auditing by the Audit and Supervisory Committee will be carried out effectively:
- The Audit and Supervisory Committee or any member of the Committee nominated by the Committee shall have meetings with the Company's Directors (other than the Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) as appropriate to exchange opinions on the management policy, any issues to be dealt with by the Company, major risks surrounding the Company, enhancement of the environment for auditing by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, important audit issues, etc.
- Directors and employees may not reject a request by the Audit and Supervisory Committee or any member of the Committee nominated by the Committee for expenses to consult with attorneys, certified accountants and other external experts or to entrust any investigation, appraisement or other
affairs as necessary for them to carry out audits, unless such expenses so requested are deemed unnecessary for the performance of duties of the Audit and Supervisory Committee or the member of the Committee nominated by the Committee.
- Overview of the operation status of the system to ensure the appropriateness of business activities (internal control system)
-
Compliance system
The Company recognizes that "a company will last forever and be sound with Strict Preciseness" and "the corruption of an organization and downfall of a company start from a lack of Transparency." Based on these basic principles of "Strict Preciseness and Transparency," the Company has established the FANUC Code of Conduct and by widely communicating this Code of Conduct, it strives to raise the employee's awareness of compliance. The Company has also established a whistle-blowing system where employees, etc., can whistleblow without fear of consequences.
- Risk management system
The Company has established a Risk Management Committee to identify and evaluate risks that could obstruct the continuation of the Company's business, increase in the Company's value, or sustainable development of the Company's activities. By also sharing the contents of discussions of the Risk Management Committee with the Outside Directors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee, the Company strives to ensure the effectiveness of risk management.
- Management of group companies
Regarding important matters pertaining to the management of the group companies, the Company's subsidiaries are required to request for prior approval by the Company or report to the Company, in accordance with the FANUC Group Company Regulations. The Company also strives to raise awareness of compliance among the subsidiaries, by applying the FANUC Code of Conduct to the subsidiaries and widely communicating the content to the employees and executives of the subsidiaries. Additionally, a whistle-blowing system where employees, etc. of the subsidiaries can whistleblow without fear of consequences is introduced to the subsidiaries.
- Execution of duties by Directors
The Company has introduced the Managing Officer System, and Directors efficiently execute their duties based on internal rules that stipulate organizational structure, duties of organizations, duties and authorities of management, and other relevant matters. As a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, the Company is working to further strengthen the supervisory functions of the Board of Directors and speed up management decision-making, such as by developing and refining relevant rules.
- Execution of duties by the Audit and Supervisory Committee
The Audit and Supervisory Committee gathers necessary information as appropriate in collaboration with the Accounting Auditor and the Internal Audit Department to efficiently carry out audit operations.
- Compliance system
4
2. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Retained
Treasury stock,
Total
Common stock
Capital surplus
shareholders'
earnings
at cost
equity
Balance at April 1, 2023
69,014
96,265
1,515,662
(130,206)
1,550,735
Cumulative effects of changes
(2,945)
(2,945)
in accounting policies
Cumulative effects of
(887)
(887)
applying inflation accounting
Restated balance
69,014
96,265
1,511,830
(130,206)
1,546,903
Changes during the year
Dividends of surplus
(90,128)
(90,128)
Net income attributable to
133,159
133,159
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
(28,391)
(28,391)
Disposal of treasury stock
151
140
291
Retirement of treasury stock
(421)
(14,463)
14,884
-
Net change except
shareholders' equity during
the year
Total changes during the year
-
(270)
28,568
(13,367)
14,931
Balance at March 31, 2024
69,014
95,995
1,540,398
(143,573)
1,561,834
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign
Remeasure-
Total
Non-
Total net
accumulated
difference on
currency
ments of
controlling
assets
other
available-for-
translation
defined
interests
sale securities
adjustment
benefit plans
comprehen-
sive income
Balance at April 1, 2023
13,718
67,937
(17,014)
64,641
12,179
1,627,555
Cumulative effects of changes
(2,945)
in accounting policies
Cumulative effects of applying
(887)
inflation accounting
Restated balance
13,718
67,937
(17,014)
64,641
12,179
1,623,723
Changes during the year
Dividends of surplus
(90,128)
Net income attributable to
133,159
owners of parent
Purchase of treasury stock
(28,391)
Disposal of treasury stock
291
Retirement of treasury stock
-
Net change except
shareholders' equity during
8,022
59,817
11,242
79,081
1,465
80,546
the year
Total changes during the year
8,022
59,817
11,242
79,081
1,465
95,477
Balance at March 31, 2024
21,740
127,754
(5,772)
143,722
13,644
1,719,200
5
3. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to significant accounting policies for preparation of consolidated financial statements
1. Scope of consolidation
Number of consolidated subsidiaries and names of major consolidated subsidiaries Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 37
Names of major consolidated subsidiaries:
FANUC America Corporation
FANUC Europe Corporation
KOREA FANUC CORPORATION
TAIWAN FANUC CORPORATION
FANUC INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
SHANGHAI-FANUC Robomachine CO., LTD.
FANUC PERTRONICS LTD
FANUC SERVO LTD
Among the subsidiaries, some companies such as FANUC THAI LIMITED are not included in the scope of consolidation.
The total amounts in terms of total assets, net sales, net income or loss (amount proportional to equity) and retained earnings (amount proportional to equity) of these unconsolidated subsidiaries are immaterial, as such, and do not materially impact the consolidated financial statements as a whole.
2. Application of equity method Number of equity method affiliates: 2
Names of the companies: BEIJING-FANUC Mechatronics CO., LTD. SHANGHAI-FANUC Robotics CO., LTD.
The net income or loss (amount proportional to equity) and retained earnings (amount proportional to equity) of these unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies that are not accounted for by the equity method (such as FANUC THAI LIMITED) are immaterial, as such, and do not materially impact the consolidated financial statements as a whole.
3. Accounting policies
- Valuation standards and valuation methods of significant assets
(a) Securities Available-for-sale securities
(Securities other than shares, etc. that do not have a market price)
Stated at fair value (Differences in valuation are included directly in net assets and the cost of securities sold is calculated by the moving average method.)
(Shares, etc. that do not have a market price)
Stated at cost based on the moving average method.
(b) Inventories
Stated principally at cost by the specific identification method or at cost by the weighted average cost method (the method of writing down book value in accordance with decreased profitability).
- Depreciation method of significant depreciable assets
- Property, plant and equipment
Property, plant and equipment are depreciated principally by the declining-balance method. However, for the Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries, buildings (excluding facilities attached to buildings) acquired on or after April 1, 1998 and facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016 are depreciated using the straight-line method.
(b) Intangible assets
Intangible assets are amortized principally by the straight-line method. Software for internal use is amortized over its internal estimated useful life (5 years) using the straight-line method.
- Basis of recording significant provisions
- Allowance for doubtful accounts
The Company records allowance for doubtful accounts to prepare for possible losses on receivables or loans based on the historical default rates for ordinary receivables and on estimates of collectability for specific doubtful receivables.
6
(b) Warranty reserves
The Company records warranty reserves to allocate the accrual of warranty costs of the Company's goods to the net sales of the period based on historical experience. Additionally, necessary amounts are estimated individually for specific cases.
- Other important matters forming the basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements
- Method of accounting for retirement benefits
- Method of attributing the projected retirement benefits to periods
The benefit formula basis is applied as the method for attributing the expected retirement benefits to periods of service for the calculation of the retirement benefit obligation.
- Method of amortization of actuarial differences and past service cost
Actuarial gain or loss is amortized in the year following the year in which the gain or loss is recognized primarily by the straight-line method over a period (10 years) which is shorter than the estimated average remaining years of service of the eligible employees.
Past service cost is amortized as incurred by the straight-line method over a period (10 years) which is shorter than the estimated average remaining years of service of the eligible employees.
(b) Significant revenue and expense recognition standards
The details of the main performance obligations in the major divisions related to revenue from contracts with customers of the Company and the Company's consolidated subsidiaries and the timing at which the Company typically satisfies these performance obligations are as follows.
-
FA division, ROBOT division and ROBOMACHINE division
In the FA division, ROBOT division and ROBOMACHINE division, the Company mainly develops, manufactures and sells products such as CNC systems (CNC and servo motors), Lasers, Robots (including robot systems), and Robomachines (ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers), ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines), and ROBOCUTs (wire electrical- discharge machines)).
Regarding the sale of these products, excluding export transactions, revenue is recognized mainly when the customer accepts the product because it is judged that the customer gains control over the product and the performance obligations are deemed satisfied when the products are transferred to and accepted by the customer. For export transactions, revenue is recognized when risk is transferred to the customer based on trade conditions, etc. because it is judged that the customer gains control over the product and the performance obligations are deemed satisfied when risk ownership is transferred to the customer based on trade conditions, etc.
In the ROBOT division, at certain consolidated subsidiaries, robots are manufactured and sold based on contracts with customers who have set multiple milestones to measure the progress of performance obligations, such as product development, design and installation, and revenue is recognized over a period of time according to the achievement status of these milestones agreed upon in the contract with the customer.
- Service division
In the service division, the Company provides maintenance services and maintenance contracts for products such as CNC systems (CNC and servo motors), Lasers, Robots (including robot systems), and Robomachines (ROBODRILLs (compact machining centers), ROBOSHOTs (electric injection molding machines), and ROBOCUTs (wire electrical-discharge machines)).
Regarding maintenance services, the Company has determined that it is a performance obligation to complete maintenance based on contracts with customers and make Company products available to customers, and revenue is mainly recognized when the customer accepts maintenance services. Regarding maintenance contracts, the Company has determined that it is a performance obligation to provide customers with maintenance services that are always available based on the contract, and revenue is recognized evenly over the period of the maintenance contract for the transaction amount in the contract with the customer.
- FA division, ROBOT division and ROBOMACHINE division
- Basis for the translation of foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities into Japanese yen Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency are translated into Japanese yen at the spot exchange rate on the closing date and translation differences are recognized as profit or loss in the corresponding fiscal year. Assets and liabilities of overseas subsidiaries and associates are translated into Japanese yen at the spot exchange rate on the closing date while revenue and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average exchange rate for the period and exchange differences are included in foreign currency translation adjustment under net assets.
7
Change in accounting principles
(Change in inventory valuation method)
The Company previously valued materials included in "Raw materials and supplies" using the last purchase cost method, but changed it to the weighted average cost method from the fiscal year under review.
The purpose of this change is to calculate periodic profit/loss and evaluate inventory more appropriately, triggered by soaring material prices and increased inventory levels.
It is not feasible to determine the cumulative effect of the retrospective application of the weighted average cost method due to the unavailability of some payment and receipt records required for calculation using the weighted average cost method for the previous fiscal year. Therefore, the cumulative effect, calculated based on the difference between the carrying amount of inventories at the beginning of the fiscal year under review using the weighted average cost method and the carrying amount of inventories at the end of the previous fiscal year, is reflected in the beginning balance of this fiscal year.
As a result, retained earnings at the beginning of the fiscal year under review decreased by ¥2,945 million.
The impact of this change on cost of goods sold, every category of profit or loss and per share information for the fiscal year under review is immaterial.
Notes to accounting estimates
Impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-
Amount recorded in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year under review
Given a significant decline in the market price of the land of Headquarters offices (carrying amount in the consolidated balance sheet: 79,770 million yen), which is categorized into jointly used assets, the Company has determined that there is an indication of impairment for jointly used assets.
- Other information that contributes to understanding of accounting estimates
Since there is an indication of impairment for jointly used assets, the Company conducted a test to determine whether an impairment loss related to jointly used assets needs to be recognized with a larger unit that covers jointly used assets and multiple asset groups related to the jointly used assets. As a result of the test, the total amount of undiscounted future cash flows was found to exceed the carrying amount, and thus no impairment loss was recognized.
Although the assumptions used for these estimates are the best estimates at this point, uncertain economic conditions and the Group's business standing in the future may have a material impact on estimated future cash flows.
Notes to the consolidated balance sheet
1.
Accumulated depreciation of property, plant and equipment:
510,058
million yen
2.
Guaranteed obligations:
0
million yen
The Company guarantees the obligations of employee mortgage loans.
Notes to consolidated statement of income
Income taxes for prior periods were recorded due to the receipt of a notice of correction from the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau based on transfer pricing taxation.
Notes to consolidated statement of changes in net assets
1. Class and number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 Common shares: 1,003,073,989 shares
8
2. Dividends
(1) Amount of dividends paid
Resolution
Class of
Total amount of
Dividend
Record
Effective
dividends
shares
per share
date
date
(Millions of yen)
Ordinary General
Common
51,770
271.64 yen
March 31,
June 30,
Meeting of Shareholders
share
2023
2023
held on June 29, 2023
Meeting of the Board of
Common
September
December
Directors held on
38,357
40.26 yen
share
30, 2023
1, 2023
October 31, 2023
Total
90,127
Note: On April 1, 2023, the Company performed a 5 for 1 stock split of common share. However, dividends with the record date March 31, 2023 are based on the number of shares before the stock split.
- Dividends for which the record date falls in the fiscal year under review while the effective date will be in the next fiscal year
The Company will present the following proposal on dividends for common stock at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024.
1.
Total amount of payout:
41,495 million yen
2.
Dividend per share:
43.88 yen
3.
Record date:
March 31, 2024
4.
Effective date:
June 28, 2024
The source of dividends is expected to be retained earnings.
9
Notes to financial instruments
1. Status of financial instruments
(1) Basic policy to manage financial instruments
The Group relies on its resources to finance operations and does not raise funds from external resources. In addition, the Group does not enter into any derivative contracts.
(2) Nature and extent of risks arising from financial instruments
Deposits denominated in foreign currencies are exposed to the risk of exchange fluctuations. Receivables such as trade notes and trade accounts are exposed to customer credit risk and receivables denominated in foreign currencies that arise from overseas operations are exposed to the market risk of fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates. Marketable securities are negotiable certificates of deposits, which are easily convertible into cash and within three months, and thus are exposed to an insignificant risk of price fluctuations. Investment securities, which mainly consist of stocks in companies with business relationships, are exposed to the risk of market price fluctuations. Payables such as trade notes and trade accounts are due within one year.
(3) Risk management for financial instruments
1) Credit risk (Risk of default, etc. of customers)
The Group, in accordance with the rules on receivables management, periodically monitors the status of key customers and manages the due dates and the balances of receivables by customer, to ensure early detection and mitigation of any concerns over collection associated with the deterioration of their financial position.
2) Market risk (Risk of fluctuation of exchanges rates, etc.)
The Group regularly monitors each yen equivalent of deposits denominated in foreign currencies to manage the market risk.
The Group regularly monitors the market price and the financial condition of the issuer (business partner) with respect to its investment securities and continuously reviews the holding status by taking into account its relationship with the business partner.
2. Fair value of financial instruments
The carrying amounts on the consolidated balance sheet, the fair values, and the difference thereof, as of March 31, 2024 are summarized as follows.
(Millions of yen)
Carrying amount in
Fair value (*)
Variance
the consolidated
balance sheet (*)
Marketable securities and investment
securities
Available-for-sale securities
61,108
61,108
-
Assets total
61,108
61,108
-
*1 "Cash and bank deposits," "notes receivables," "accounts receivables," "notes and accounts payables" and "accrued income taxes" are omitted because they comprise cash and short-term instruments whose carrying amount approximates its fair value.
*2 Securities other than shares, etc. that do not have a market price are not included in "Marketable securities and investment securities." The carrying amounts of the relevant financial instruments are as follows.
(Millions of yen)
Classification
Fiscal year under review
Unlisted stocks
139,426
10
