3. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to significant accounting policies for preparation of consolidated financial statements

1. Scope of consolidation

Number of consolidated subsidiaries and names of major consolidated subsidiaries Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 37

Names of major consolidated subsidiaries: FANUC America Corporation FANUC Europe Corporation KOREA FANUC CORPORATION TAIWAN FANUC CORPORATION FANUC INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED SHANGHAI-FANUC Robomachine CO., LTD. FANUC PERTRONICS LTD FANUC SERVO LTD

Among the subsidiaries, some companies such as FANUC THAI LIMITED are not included in the scope of consolidation.

The total amounts in terms of total assets, net sales, net income or loss (amount proportional to equity) and retained earnings (amount proportional to equity) of these unconsolidated subsidiaries are immaterial, as such, and do not materially impact the consolidated financial statements as a whole.

2. Application of equity method Number of equity method affiliates: 2

Names of the companies: BEIJING-FANUC Mechatronics CO., LTD. SHANGHAI-FANUC Robotics CO., LTD.

The net income or loss (amount proportional to equity) and retained earnings (amount proportional to equity) of these unconsolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies that are not accounted for by the equity method (such as FANUC THAI LIMITED) are immaterial, as such, and do not materially impact the consolidated financial statements as a whole.

3. Accounting policies

Valuation standards and valuation methods of significant assets

(a) Securities Available-for-sale securities

(Securities other than shares, etc. that do not have a market price)

Stated at fair value (Differences in valuation are included directly in net assets and the cost of securities sold is calculated by the moving average method.)

(Shares, etc. that do not have a market price)

Stated at cost based on the moving average method.

(b) Inventories

Stated principally at cost by the specific identification method or at cost by the weighted average cost method (the method of writing down book value in accordance with decreased profitability).

Depreciation method of significant depreciable assets

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment are depreciated principally by the declining-balance method. However, for the Company and its domestic consolidated subsidiaries, buildings (excluding facilities attached to buildings) acquired on or after April 1, 1998 and facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016 are depreciated using the straight-line method.

(b) Intangible assets

Intangible assets are amortized principally by the straight-line method. Software for internal use is amortized over its internal estimated useful life (5 years) using the straight-line method.

Basis of recording significant provisions

Allowance for doubtful accounts

The Company records allowance for doubtful accounts to prepare for possible losses on receivables or loans based on the historical default rates for ordinary receivables and on estimates of collectability for specific doubtful receivables.