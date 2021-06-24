Fanuc : Resolutions of the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 24, 2021

To Our Shareholders

Kenji Yamaguchi

Representative Director

President

FANUC CORPORATION

3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura,

Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

Resolutions of the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We take pleasure in informing you that the following items were reported and resolved, respectively, at

our 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Matters to be reported:

Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 52nd fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

Matters to be resolved:

Item 1: Dividends of Surplus

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Resolved that the second half dividend be paid at the rate of ¥206.14 per share.

Item 2: Amendments to Parts of the Articles of Incorporation

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Resolved that the partial amendment be made to the Articles of Incorporation.

Item 3: Election of Six (6) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 6 persons were elected:

Yoshiharu Inaba, Kenji Yamaguchi, Michael J. Cicco, Kazuo Tsukuda, Masaharu Sumikawa, Naoko Yamazaki.

Item 4: Election of Five (5) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 5 person was elected:

Katsuo Kohari, Katsuya Mitsumura, Yasuo Imai, Hidetoshi Yokoi, Mieko Tomita.