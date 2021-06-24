Log in
    6954   JP3802400006

FANUC CORPORATION

(6954)
  Report
Fanuc : Resolutions of the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/24/2021 | 04:03am EDT
June 24, 2021

To Our Shareholders

Kenji Yamaguchi

Representative Director

President

FANUC CORPORATION

3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura,

Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

Resolutions of the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We take pleasure in informing you that the following items were reported and resolved, respectively, at

our 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.

Matters to be reported:

Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 52nd fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).

Matters to be resolved:

Item 1: Dividends of Surplus

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Resolved that the second half dividend be paid at the rate of ¥206.14 per share.

Item 2: Amendments to Parts of the Articles of Incorporation

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Resolved that the partial amendment be made to the Articles of Incorporation.

Item 3: Election of Six (6) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 6 persons were elected:

Yoshiharu Inaba, Kenji Yamaguchi, Michael J. Cicco, Kazuo Tsukuda, Masaharu Sumikawa, Naoko Yamazaki.

Item 4: Election of Five (5) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 5 person was elected:

Katsuo Kohari, Katsuya Mitsumura, Yasuo Imai, Hidetoshi Yokoi, Mieko Tomita.

Item 5: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration, etc. for Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Item 6: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration, etc. for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

Item 7: Determination of Remuneration for the Allotment of Restricted Stock to Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)

Approved and passed as originally proposed.

End.

Notice Concerning Implementation of New Management System

(After the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company and Audit and Supervisory Committee, convened after the 52nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

Director

Post

Name

Representative Director

Yoshiharu Inaba

Chairman

Representative Director

Kenji Yamaguchi

President

Director

Michael J. Cicco

Director

Kazuo Tsukuda

Director

Masaharu Sumikawa

Director

Naoko Yamazaki

Director (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee

Katsuo Kohari

Members)

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Katsuya Mitsumura

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Yasuo Imai

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Hidetoshi Yokoi

Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Mieko Tomita

Managing Officer

Post

Name

Chairman

Yoshiharu Inaba

President and CEO

Kenji Yamaguchi

Senior Executive Vice President and CTO

Hiroyuki Uchida

Senior Executive Vice President and CFO

Yoshihiro Gonda

Executive Managing Officer

Hiroshi Noda

Executive Managing Officer

Kiyonori Inaba

Executive Managing Officer

Tetsuya Kosaka

Executive Managing Officer

Shinichi Tanzawa

Senior Managing Officer

Takayuki Ito

Senior Managing Officer

Yasusuke Iwashita

Senior Managing Officer

Satoshi Takatsugi

Senior Managing Officer

Tomoaki Ishibe

Senior Managing Officer

Kenichiro Abe

Senior Managing Officer

Seigo Kato

Senior Managing Officer and CISO

Shunsuke Matsubara

Senior Managing Officer

Yoshiki Hashimoto

Senior Managing Officer

Naoki Furuhashi

Senior Managing Officer

Mitsuyuki Taniguchi

Managing Officer

Hidehiro Miyajima

Managing Officer

Mineko Yamasaki

Managing Officer

Ryuji Sasuga

Managing Officer

Akihiko Fujimoto

Managing Officer

Yuichi Endo

Managing Officer

Yuji Nishikawa

Managing Officer

Toshiya Okada

Managing Officer

Naoki Shimada

Managing Officer

Kazuhisa Takahashi

Disclaimer

Fanuc Corporation published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 08:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
