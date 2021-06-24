Fanuc : Resolutions of the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 24, 2021
To Our Shareholders
Kenji Yamaguchi
Representative Director
President
FANUC CORPORATION
3580, Shibokusa Aza-Komanba,Oshino-mura,
Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture
Resolutions of the 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
We take pleasure in informing you that the following items were reported and resolved, respectively, at
our 52nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today.
Matters to be reported:
Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements, the non-consolidated financial statements and the results of audit of the consolidated financial statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 52nd fiscal year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021).
Matters to be resolved:
Item 1: Dividends of Surplus
Approved and passed as originally proposed.
Resolved that the second half dividend be paid at the rate of ¥206.14 per share.
Item 2: Amendments to Parts of the Articles of Incorporation
Approved and passed as originally proposed.
Resolved that the partial amendment be made to the Articles of Incorporation.
Item 3: Election of Six (6) Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 6 persons were elected:
Yoshiharu Inaba, Kenji Yamaguchi, Michael J. Cicco, Kazuo Tsukuda, Masaharu Sumikawa, Naoko Yamazaki.
Item 4: Election of Five (5) Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Approved and passed as originally proposed. The following 5 person was elected:
Katsuo Kohari, Katsuya Mitsumura, Yasuo Imai, Hidetoshi Yokoi, Mieko Tomita.
Item 5: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration, etc. for Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Approved and passed as originally proposed.
Item 6: Determination of the Amount of Remuneration, etc. for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
Approved and passed as originally proposed.
Item 7: Determination of Remuneration for the Allotment of Restricted Stock to Directors (except for Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members and Outside Directors)
Approved and passed as originally proposed.
End.
Notice Concerning Implementation of New Management System
(After the resolution of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company and Audit and Supervisory Committee, convened after the 52nd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)
Director
|
Post
|
Name
|
Representative Director
|
Yoshiharu Inaba
|
Chairman
|
|
Representative Director
|
Kenji Yamaguchi
|
President
|
|
Director
|
Michael J. Cicco
|
Director
|
Kazuo Tsukuda
|
Director
|
Masaharu Sumikawa
|
Director
|
Naoko Yamazaki
|
Director (Standing Audit and Supervisory Committee
|
Katsuo Kohari
|
Members)
|
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
|
Katsuya Mitsumura
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
|
Yasuo Imai
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
|
Hidetoshi Yokoi
|
Director (Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
|
Mieko Tomita
Managing Officer
|
Post
|
Name
|
Chairman
|
Yoshiharu Inaba
|
President and CEO
|
Kenji Yamaguchi
|
Senior Executive Vice President and CTO
|
Hiroyuki Uchida
|
Senior Executive Vice President and CFO
|
Yoshihiro Gonda
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
Hiroshi Noda
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
Kiyonori Inaba
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
Tetsuya Kosaka
|
Executive Managing Officer
|
Shinichi Tanzawa
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Takayuki Ito
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Yasusuke Iwashita
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Satoshi Takatsugi
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Tomoaki Ishibe
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Kenichiro Abe
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Seigo Kato
|
Senior Managing Officer and CISO
|
Shunsuke Matsubara
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Yoshiki Hashimoto
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Naoki Furuhashi
|
Senior Managing Officer
|
Mitsuyuki Taniguchi
|
Managing Officer
|
Hidehiro Miyajima
|
Managing Officer
|
Mineko Yamasaki
|
Managing Officer
|
Ryuji Sasuga
|
Managing Officer
|
Akihiko Fujimoto
|
Managing Officer
|
Yuichi Endo
|
Managing Officer
|
Yuji Nishikawa
|
Managing Officer
|
Toshiya Okada
|
Managing Officer
|
Naoki Shimada
|
Managing Officer
|
Kazuhisa Takahashi
