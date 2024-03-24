75,780,625 Ordinary Shares of Far East Gold Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

75,780,625 Ordinary Shares of Far East Gold Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 731 days starting from 24-MAR-2022 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

75,780,625 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 24 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



18,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 24 March 2023, being 12 months from the date of issue.



12,000,000 options with a nil exercisable price on or before 31 December 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 24 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



4,000,000 performance rights with a nil exercisable price on or before 31 December 2024, classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 24 March 2024, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.