Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Lead Independent Director And Chairman Of The Audit Committee

09/01/2020 | 12:30am EDT
This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Lee Khai Yinn (Tel: (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.

Disclaimer

Far East Group Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 04:29:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 70,6 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
Net income 2019 -1,43 M -1,05 M -1,05 M
Net Debt 2019 28,6 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,62x
Yield 2019 1,45%
Capitalization 13,3 M 9,75 M 9,75 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 350
Free-Float 8,51%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mun Yew Loh Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pui Lai Loh Non-Executive Chairman
Kum Wai Lai Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Kong Poh Chung Director-Research & Development
Yen Chen Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAR EAST GROUP LIMITED-4.03%7
KEYENCE CORPORATION13.48%99 247
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.39%66 866
NIDEC CORPORATION18.77%48 779
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.90%42 220
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.79%41 414
