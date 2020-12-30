Log in
Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Independent Director

12/30/2020
Other Issuer(s) for Stapled Security
Name
DBS TRUSTEE LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Appointment
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 31, 2020 12:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference SG201231OTHR21Y7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Gerald Lee Hwee Keong
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Appointment of Independent Director
Additional Details
Date Of Appointment 01/01/2021
Name Of Person BENEDICT LEH SONG BOON
Age 49
Country Of Principal Residence Singapore
The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) The Nominating Committee has assessed Mr Benedict Leh and is of the view that Mr Benedict Leh is suitably qualified for the role of Independent Director given his qualification and experience. The Board of Directors concurred with the recommendation of the Nominating Committee.
Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Non-Executive
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director
Professional qualifications - Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance Major, First Class Honours
- Chartered Financial Analyst, CFA Institute
Any relationship (including immediate family relationships) with any existing director, existing executive officer, the issuer and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries Nil
Conflict of interests (including any competing business) Nil
Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Please refer to Annex A
Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
# These fields are not applicable for announcements of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Rule 704 (8).
Past (for the last 5 years) 1. Chief Operating Officer / Director (Standards & Accreditation)/ Programme Director, SMU-WMI Master of Science in Wealth Management Programme, Wealth Management Institute Pte Limited
2. Non-Executive Finance Director, Wine Advocate Pte Ltd
Present 1. Non-Executive Board Director
(Volunteer), Children's Cancer Foundation
2. Consultant (Volunteer), Focus on the Family Limited
(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No
(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No
(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No
(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No
(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No
(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No
(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust? No
(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust? No
(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity? No
(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-
(i) any corporation which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or No
(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust? No
(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere? No
Any prior experience as a director of an issuer listed on the Exchange? No
If no, please state if the director has attended or will be attending training on the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed issuer as prescribed by the Exchange The Company will register Mr. Benedict Leh for the Listed Entity Directors Programme organized by Singapore Institute of Directors in due course.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 366,427 bytes)

Disclaimer

Far East Hospitality Trust published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 04:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
